Barcelona Could Offer €15m for Soon-To-Be Free Agent: Report

Barcelona are once again looking at potential free agents to reinforce their squad and continue to be linked with a move for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium international is out of contract at the end of the season at the King Power Stadium but is likely to be in demand. Barcelona could therefore try to move for the 25-year-old in the winter, some six months before he becomes a free agent.

Indeed Xavi’s side are willing to offer a total of €15 million, including variables, to Leicester for Tielemans in the January transfer window, according to Futbol Total. Tielemans is a key player for the Foxes but has so far failed to renew his contract with the club.

Yet Barcelona may face competition for Tielemans from Premier League side Arsenal. Diario Sport are reporting the Gunners are also keen on the 25-year-old and want to bring him in at the end of the season.

Leicester will be loathe to lose a player of Tielemans’ quality but may prefer to sell him in the January window rather than see him walk away on a free transfer. The Foxes may also prefer to sell abroad rather than strengthen a Premier League rival such as Arsenal.

Barca Have ‘Good Reports’ on Tielemans

Barcelona have been scouting Tielemans and have “good reports” on the Belgium international. Sporting director Jordi Cruyff is particularly keen on the midfielder and has been “made aware” of just how good Tielemans is by good friend and Belgium coach Roberto Martinez.

Tielemans is seen as a potential successor to captain Sergio Buquets, who could leave Barcelona in the summer when his contract expires. The midfielder can play in a variety of midfield positions and also contributes goals.

The Belgian has scored three in 15 games for Leicester in the current campaign and has five in 54 outings for the Belgium national team. Tielemans will be hoping to add to that tally at the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Leicester Offer Tielemans Update

Leciester manager Brendan Rodgers has spoken about the speculation surrounding Tielemans ahead of the World Cup. Rodgers says his team do not want to sell but he stopped short of ruling out an exit, as reported by the Leicestershire Live.

“It’s not something we are thinking of [selling Tielemans] and not anything the club have said we need to do. We don’t want to be offloading our best players, that’s for sure,” he said. “So there has been no hint or indication we need to generate money and move him on. But, of course, there’s a business side to the club that they will look at.”

The Foxes splashed out a club-record fee of £40 million to land Tielemans from Monaco in 2019. The midfielder is one of several players being linked with a potential move to Barcelona to take over from Busquets, with Martin Zubimendi and Ruben Neves also mentioned.

