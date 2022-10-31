Barcelona Could Replace Dembele With Free Agent: Report

Barcelona extended Ousmane Dembele’s contract in the summer but are already considering replacements for the Frenchman in case he decides to walk away in 2024.

Dembele only signed a two-year deal which means the club may be forced to sell him at the end of the season to avoid another saga and the possibility of losing the Frenchman on a free transfer.

Villarreal winger Nicolas Jackson has emerged as a potential replacement for Dembele, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 21-year-old has become a regular for the Yellow Submarine this season and will be a free agent in 2023.

Jackson has two goals and three assists from 11 La Liga appearances for Villarreal, a healthy return from a young player who is lacking in top-level experience and has only just been promoted from the youth set-up.

The youngster is also liked at Barcelona for his versatility. Jackson is predominantly a right winger but is able to play anywhere across the front three, a quality that is highly valued at Barca.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Will Dembele Renew Again?

Dembele’s contract renewal dominated headlines last season and ended with the forward’s deal expiring. The Frenchman could have left on a free transfer but did finally renew after the start of pre-season.

Barca will want to avoid a repeat scenario and are eager for the forward to sign a new deal as soon as possible, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. Dembele is aware of Barca’s stance but talks are yet to start.

Dembele has been a regular in the new campaign after managing to shrug off the injury problems that have plagued him during his career at the Camp Nou. The forward has seven assists and four goals this season but has struggled to consistently impress.

What Now For Dembele?

Barcelona have reportedly considered selling Dembele in January in a bid to raise funds but it remains to be seen whether clubs will be interested in splasing out €100 million on the winger.

Manager Xavi has backed Dembele ever since he arrived and it seems clear he is in his plans for the future. Dembele is currently first choice in attack alongside summer signing Robert Lewandowski.

The 25-year-old has spoken openly about his time at Barcelona and freely admitted he has wasted his time at the club because of the recurrent injury problems that saw him sidelined for long spells.

Dembele also insisted he wants to stay and win the Champions League with Barcelona.

“I want Barça to win the Champions League again. It’s been seven years since they’ve done that. I always told Xavi that I wanted to stay at the club,” he explained. “Afterwards, it was negotiations and contractual. I remember a meeting in December, where I told him that I was going to sign my contract. I always said that I wanted to stay in Barça and I feel good there.”

Barca’s early exit from the Champions League means Dembele will have to wait another year to try and win it with the Catalans, although if he fails to sign a contract in the summer the club will have a big decision to make regarding his future.

READ NEXT: Barcelona’s ‘Mini Messi’ Beats Ansu Fati Scoring Record