Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Barcelona’s Ansu Fati Message of Support

Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati has been sent a message of support from former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo as he continues his recovery from knee surgery.

There’s obviously no love lost between Barcelona and Real Madrid, but Ronaldo has shown his support for Fati on Instagram stories with a picture of the youngster in the gym and the caption: “Come on Ansu Fati you’ll be back soon! Go for it!”

Ig story Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus): "Come on @ANSUFATI you'll be back soon! Go for it! 🙏🏼💪🏼" [cristiano] pic.twitter.com/iQoHBdYkwH — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 2, 2021

Fati has been out of action since November when he first had knee surgery and was ruled out for four months. However, the youngster has since suffered a series of setbacks and there’s still no clear idea of when he will return.

Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018 after nine trophy-packed years with Los Blancos. The Portugal international has recently been linked with a shock return, and coach Zinedine Zidane has said the rumors may be true, according to Sky Sports.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fati Offers Emotional Update

The forward took to Instagram this week with an emotional message detailing the difficulties he’s currently enduring and likening the experience to when he was forced to miss almost a year of action after suffering a double leg break.

“A few years ago I had a serious injury, a fractured tibia and fibula, I spent almost a year without being able to play. There were many days of suffering and pain, but also a lot of learning, it helped me to appreciate the little details. With my family and all the professionals who helped me at that time, I promised myself to keep going and work harder than ever to do what I like the most !! Unfortunately, now I have to live a similar situation, which I will face with the same mentality. I want to thank all those people who follow me and support me on a daily basis. Football is my life and no matter how many obstacles there are, I will always have the illusion of continuing to fight for my dreams.”

Fati broke into the first team in sensational style in 2019. He made his debut at the age of 16 against Real Betis and went on to force his way into the team on a regular basis, breaking a host of records along the way with the Catalan giants

Fati Set For More Surgery?

However, Fati’s latest message suggests that another operation is on the horizon which would almost certainly see his Barcelona season ended prematurely. A third operation would also rule Fati out of Spain’s Euro 2020 campaign and the Summer Olympics.

Barca has just 10 La Liga games left to play, starting on Monday against Real Valladolid, and also faces Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Copa del Rey in Seville on April 17.

It now seems unlikely Fati will play any further part in the 2020-21 campaign, but Barca will be hoping he can recover fully from his current issues and return to his best in time for next season.

READ NEXT: Barcelona & Koeman Disagree Over Two Transfers: Report