Barcelona & Koeman Disagree Over Two Transfers: Report

Barcelona and Ronald Koeman are yet to come to an agreement over two players the Dutch coach wants to bring to the Camp Nou during the summer transfer window.

Koeman is keen to sign Netherlands internationals Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum who are both available on free transfers. However, the club is not entirely convinced by the duo, according to Gerard Romero at RAC1.

Romero adds Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland remains a top target, but a deal is “very complicated” and will require top players to be sold. Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez is “once again” an option after being pursued by Barca last summer.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Koeman ‘Prefers Memphis to Aguero’

Wijnaldum and Depay are just two free agents Barcelona is believed to be tracking this summer. Bayern Munich defender David Alaba and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero are also on the club’s shortlist.

Manchester City confirmed on Monday that Aguero will leave the club after his contract expires in the summer. The 32-year-old Argentine is likely to be an attractive target as a free agent given his wealth of experience and goalscoring record with the Citizens.

Yet Koeman would prefer to sign Depay than Aguero, according to Diario Sport. The Barca coach believes the Lyon captain “would adapt better to the system and can be used in various positions.”

Depay is also thought to be more willing to accept being a substitute, when required, than Aguero. The Dutchman has already admitted he came close to a move to Barca last summer before the transfer broke down due to “certain rules.”

Barcelona is expected to strengthen the attack this summer to finally bring in a replacement for Luis Suarez who left last summer for Atletico Madrid. Haaland appears to be the dream, but the club’s financial situation means Aguero or Depay may be more realistic.

Where Does Wijnaldum Fit In at Barcelona?

Wijnaldum is another attractive option as a free transfer, although it is difficult to see where the Liverpool man would fit in at Barcelona given the team’s wealth of options in midfield.

Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, and 18-year-old Pedri have emerged as Koeman’s favored midfield trio in the current campaign and look set to play a key role again next season at the Camp Nou.

Exciting starlet Ilaix Moriba is also expected to be part of the first-team squad after making the step up from the youth ranks and impressing in 2020-21. Youngster Riqui Puig is another player who will be hoping for more game time next year.

Barcelona also has Miralem Pjanic in the squad too. The midfielder has barely made an impression in his first season with the Catalan giants but has told Cristina Cubero at Mundo Deportivo he’s not thinking of leaving.

He explained, “I did not sign for Barça to leave the following year, I signed to make history in a club that had been on my path for many years.”

There’s no doubt that Wijnaldum is a quality player and obviously knows Koeman well from his time with the Netherlands national team. However, the team looks more in need of reinforcements in defense and attack this summer rather than midfield.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Chief Sends Message to Top Target Haaland: Report