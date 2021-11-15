Barcelona’s Dani Alves Has Epic Response To Claims He’s Too Old

Dani Alves is clearly enjoying life back at Barcelona and passed a medical on Monday, November 15 before heading to the club for his first training session since his return.

The charismatic Brazilian was met by reporters after emerging from the Hospital de Barcelona and seemed in top form when asked for a response to critics of his age, as reported by Cope’s Victor Navarro. “I am very happy. I’m ‘forever young’, brother,” he joked as he left the hospital and got into a waiting a car.

Alves had also been met by reporters on his way into the hospital at 9am in the morning local time, as reported by Catalunya Radio. “You’ve missed me, eh? I always surprise,” he said as he arrived for his medical check-ups.

The 38-year-old passed his medical and subsequently went to the club’s Ciutat Esportiva training ground where he underwent further tests.

Alves is due to join the team for training at 6pm local time as Xavi and his players prepare for their next game against Espanyol in La Liga on Saturday, November 20.

The Brazil international will be able to train with the team now but will be unable to play official fixtures for the club until January 1. The 38-year-old has agreed to join the club for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Barca To Present Alves on Wednesday

Alves will be officially presented as a Barcelona player for a second time on Wednesday, November 17. The event will be open to the public at the Camp Nou and will be followed by a press conference.

🚨 @DaniAlvesD2 to be presented at Camp Nou this Wednesday at 2pm CET! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 15, 2021

The Brazilian will add to Xavi’s options and will bring a wealth of experience to the dressing room. Alves won 23 trophies with Barca in his first stint with the club before moving on to Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and Sao Paulo.

The full-back looks set to compete with Sergino Dest and Oscar Mingueza for the right-back slot at Barcelona, and it will be interesting to see how regularly he plays under new coach Xavi.

Alves will also have the “lowest salary in the first team” following his move on a free transfer but can earn more “if certain variables are met,” as reported by Diario Sport.

Alves Signing ‘Is Not An Extravagance’

The return of Alves has come as a surprise but has been backed by one of the Brazilian’s former coaches. Manolo Jimenez, who worked with Alves at Sevilla, told RAC1 that he thinks it is a good move by Barcelona, as reported by Diario Sport.

“The signing of Alves is not an extravagance, I’m sure they have followed him and know he’s in shape. He’s there to add on the pitch and in the dressing room,” he said. “[He] was a leader in the dressing room, very competitive and brought a lot of joy. He’ll give Xavi a hand and help the youngsters, if Xavi has taken the decision then it’s for a reason. Dani is a good team-mate and his signing will be a good move.”

Barcelona will be hoping the return of Alves and Xavi can turn the club’s fortunes around after a tough spell. The Catalans are currently ninth in the table and already 11 points off top spot in La Liga.

READ NEXT: Dani Alves Celebrates Barcelona Return in True Style [WATCH]

