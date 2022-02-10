Barcelona’s Dani Alves Sounds Off After Being Handed Two-Match Ban

Dani Alves has reacted strongly to being handed a two-match ban after being sent off for a tackle on Yannick Carrasco during Barcelona’s 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

The Brazilian saw red after planting his studs into Carrasco’s calf and was shown a straight red card after 69 minutes of the match at the Camp Nou. Alves has taken to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction at his punishment.

“It is ridiculous to think that a professional colleague is going to hurt the other on purpose….. we play a risky sport and accidents happen and it does not have to go any further,” he wrote. “Anyway Carrasco, sorry for the accident again.”

The ban means that Alves will be sidelined for Barcelona’s next two La Liga matches against Espanyol and Valencia. The 38-year-old will also miss Barca’s Europa League double header against Napoli, after being left out of the squad, and will therefore not be available for selection for the team’s next four matches in all competitions.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Barcelona To Appeal Alves Ban

Barcelona appear to share Alves’s frustration at the decision and have already announced they plan to appeal the ban handed out to the defender in a statement on the club’s official website.

“FC Barcelona is presenting a claim to the Appeals Committee following the issue by the Competition Committee of a two-match to Dani Alves following his red card in Sunday’s game against Atlético Madrid.”

The Royal Spanish Football Federation’s (RFEF) competition committee have announced that Alves received a two-game ban because he “would not have had the opportunity to have won the ball,” as reported by beIN Sports.

The Appeals Committe have received the appeal and will now decide whether to reduce the ban to one match or uphold the original decision, as reported by journalist Adria Albets. If the ban does stand it will be a blow for Xavi as the veteran has played regularly since returning for a second spell at the Camp Nou.

Catalan Derby Up Next For Barca

Barcelona’s next match is a Catalan derby against Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium on Sunday, February 13. Xavi’s side will be aiming to maintain the form they showed against Atletico and pick up a third straight La Liga win.

The visitors will be favorites too with Espanyol on a poor run of form currently. Los Periquitos have not managed a single La Liga win in 2022 and head into the game fresh from a 2-1 defeat at Athletic.

Striker Raul de Tomas, who has 12 goals this season will be one player Barcelona need to watch out for and he has told reporters he can’t wait to take on his team’s local rivals on Sunday.

“All the players know it’s a special game. We are all well aware of how much it means to the club and the fans,” he said. “It would be great to win this game, especially for our fans. We are the two big teams in the city, and of course there’s a fierce rivalry between us. But if you are positive and work hard then rivalry can motivate you in a way no other game can.”

Xavi may have to make changes to his defense if Alves does miss the trip to Espanyol, with Sergino Dest the most obvious replacement for the Brazil international.

READ NEXT: Santos Confirm Agreement With Barcelona For ‘Two Jewels’