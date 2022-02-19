Frenkie de Jong Opens Up on His Barcelona Future

Frenkie de Jong has opened up on his Barcelona future, amid speculation he could be tempted away from the club, and insists he is very happy at the Camp Nou and hopes to stay with the Catalan giants for many years.

The Dutch midfielder, who moved to Barcelona from Eredivisie side Ajax in 2019, told Arthur Renard at The Observer that he has always wanted to play for Barcelona and it’s a dream to wear the famous blaugrana shirt.

“I’m very happy I’m at Barcelona: from a young age I’ve wanted to be here, so in that way it has been a dream come true,” he said. “But, of course, I would have liked to win more trophies than we did in my first two years. I expected more in that sense, let’s put it that way. But other than that, I’m very happy here and hopefully for many more years.”

De Jong has been a regular for the Catalans ever since he completed his move from Ajax but there has been speculation this season that clubs including Bayern Munich and Liverpool are keen on the midfielder.

Frenkie Talks Xavi Advice

Barcelona have endured a turbulent time since De Jong arrived and he’s already worked under a host of managers including Ernesto Valverde, Ronald Koeman, and now Xavi. De Jong offered some insight into the advice his latest coach has been offering in a bid to help him improve.

“We’re both midfielders, roughly in the same position, so in that regard he can teach me a lot,” he said. “Sometimes we meet in his office and he shows me video clips of my games, where he explains how he sees it and what I can do to improve. We watch clips of how you position yourself and what you can do best in certain situations.”

Xavi made it clear how highly he rated De Jong while he was still the manager of Qatari side Al Sadd. He told Mundo Deportivo, “He is a player who will mark an era. The day that Frenkie de Jong signed for Barcelona made me very happy.”

Messi Exit Was a ‘Heavy Blow’

Barcelona are adjusting to life under Xavi in a season where the Catalans have also had to learn to cope without departed captain Lionel Messi. De Jong admitted he was shocked to see the Argentine leave and says he is still missed at the Camp Nou.

“He was the face of the club, so when he left – after everything he has done for the club – it was a heavy blow for everyone,” he added. “We still miss him. If someone like him is not at the club any more, then things are suddenly very different.”

Yet Barcelona are improving after a traumatic start to the campaign that saw Ronald Koeman fired 14 months after taking over with the team down in ninth place in the table. Xavi’s team are currently fourth in La Liga and still have a chance of ending the season with a trophy in the Europa League.

