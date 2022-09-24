Barcelona Defender Jules Kounde Offers Fans Injury Update

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has offered supporters an injury update after being ruled out of action while on international duty with the France national team.

Kounde had to be replaced after sustaining a problem in the first half of France’s Nations League clash against Austria and has since returned to his club side for further tests and treatment.

Yet the summer signing appears to be in optimistic mood and has vowed to return to action as soon as possible in a post on social media.

“The game is gonna test you, never fold. Stay ten toes down. It’s not on you, it’s in you,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m working to return back as soon as possible, see you soon.”

Barcelona have issued an update on Kounde’s injury but have not given any indication yet of how much time the defender may miss. A club statement read, “Tests on Saturday morning have confirmed that Jules Kounde has a biceps femoris injury in his left hamstring. As a result he is unavailable for selection until he recovers.”

Kounde joined Barcelona in the summer from La Liga rivals Sevilla and has already impressed at the Camp Nou. The versatile defender has played at center-back and right back and has three assists to his name already in 2022-23.

When Will Kounde Return?

The summer signing is expected to be out of action for four weeks, as reported by Diario Sport. Barcelona will therefore be without the defender for key fixtures against Real Madrid in La Liga and Inter in the Champions League.

However, it is possible that Kounde could be ready for the crunch Champions League clash against Bayern Munich at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, October 26.

Barcelona coach Xavi will want Kounde back in action as soon as possible but does have plenty of options in his squad. Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, and Gerard Pique are all available at center-back. Xavi could also look to use Hector Bellerin or Sergi Roberto at right-back.

Barcelona Hit By International Injuries

Kounde is not the only player that Barcelona have lost to injury during what is proving to be a costly international break for the Catalan giants. Fellow center-back Ronald Araujo has also been ruled out after suffering a thigh injury playing for Uruguay.

Araujo’s injury is more serious and could require surgery which would see the defender ruled out of the World Cup. According to Mundo Deportivo, the center-back will decide whether to go under the knife or opt for conservative treatment on Sunday.

Barcelona have also seen Dutch duo Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong return to the club early after sustaining injuries playing for the Netherlands national team against Poland in the Nations League.

Ousmane Dembele has also picked up a knock while playing for France. Manager Didier Deshamps told a news conference the Barca winger has some “calf discomfort” and may miss his team’s next game against Denmark on Sunday, September 25.

