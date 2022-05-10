Dembele Leaving Barcelona ‘Could Open Door’ To Shock Transfer: Report

Ousmane Dembele’s Barcelona future remains uncertain with the French forward out of contract at the end of the 2021-22 season and still yet to agree a contract extension with the Catalan giants.

The situations means that Barcelona are “attentive to the market” in case a replacement is needed. One player who has “appeared in the orbit” of Barcelona is Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane who is out of contract in 2023, as reported by Helena Condis at Cope.

Mane’s camp have confirmed the Senegal international “wants to play in Spain, either at Real Madrid or Barcelona” and is thinking it might be time for a change of scenery after six years at Anfield.

If Dembele does end up leaving Barcelona at the end of the current campaign then the forward’s departure “could open the door” for Mane to head to the Camp Nou. However, Mane will not make a decision on his future until after the Champions League final on Saturday, May 28.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Xavi Talks Dembele’s Future

Barcelona coach Xavi has been asked about the situation regarding Dembele ahead of his team’s La Liga clash against Celta Vigo. The manager told a pre-match press conference that he remains hopeful Dembele will stay.

“We need to adapt to an economic situation. I don’t have any doubts with Ousmane, he generates a lot of danger. He’s been unlucky in front of goal but he’s been helping the team with his assists,” he said. “He’s a difference maker, perhaps what’s been missing is just a goal. I’m very satisfied with him. He’s been playing at a high level. The club know my ideas for next season, talks need to happen. If we can make it happen, it won’t be easy, but we’ll see. Hopefully, he can stay. I think he can help us. I am convinced he can do so going forwards.”

Dembele has featured regularly for Barcelona in 2022 after managing to shrug off his injury problems. The forward is currently joint-top of La Liga’s assists charts with Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema on 11 from 19 games.

Meanwhile, contract extension talks between Barcelona and Dembele’s camp are ongoing, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. The Catalans are looking for an “economic situation” that is compatible with the club’s financial limitations and also appeals to the forward.

Bayern Also Keen On Mane?

Barcelona may not be the only club keen on Mane who has played a key role in Liverpool’s success under Jurgen Klopp. The Senegal international has won the Premier League, Champions League, League Cup, and Club World Cup during his time with the Reds.

Mane’s form has also drawn interest from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, as reported by Sky Germany. The forward is said to be unhappy that Liverpool have been focused on team-mate Mohamed Salah’s contract renewal.

Both players are out of contract next year and Liverpool will surely be keen to keep hold of the duo who are in the midst of prolific campaigns once again. Salah is the Premier League’s top scorer on 22 goals, 8 ahead of Mane who has netted 14 times in the English top flight.

READ NEXT: Barcelona ‘About To Sell’ Attacker For €20 Million: Report