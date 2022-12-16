Dembele Reveals What Messi Taught Him At Barcelona

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has opened up on his relationship with Lionel Messi ahead of Sunday’s World Cup final which will see the Frenchman come up against Argentina.

Dembele and Messi played together at the Camp Nou for four years until Messi shocked the world of football by leaving the club and moving to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Speaking ahead of the final, Dembele paid tribute to Messi’s influence on his career and explained what the Barcelona legend has taught him during their time together, as reported by Marca.

“I’ve spent four very good years at Barça, he’s one of those that has made me love Barça with Iniesta. In the dressing room he’s very simple, he adores the youngsters. I sat next to him in the dressing room and he’s helped me a lot. You have to try to get him to touch the ball as little as possible because hes very dangerous,” he said. “I arrived at the age of 20 and wanted to do everything by myself. He calmed me down, he told me that there was time to dribble and give passes.”

France are aiming to become the first team in 60 years to retain the World Cup trophy, having won the tournament in Russia four years ago, while Argentina are searching for a third World Cup crown but a first for Messi.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Xavi Sends Message to Dembele

Dembele also admitted that he has been in touch with Barcelona coach Xavi during the World Cup. Xavi has been a big supporter of Dembele since he arrived as manager and played a key role in the forward deciding to stay at Barca.

The French forward revealed that Xavi has been in touch to offer his encouragement throughout the tournament in Qatar.

“I feel very good since I’ve been here,” he said. “I’m in contact with Xavi, he’s encouraged me and he’s happy for me.”

Dembele has started every game for France at the World Cup and will be expected to continue in the starting XI for the final. The forward was an unused substitute in the final four years ago but will be hoping he can make an impact this time around.

READ NEXT: Barca Star To Leave For €20M After Impressive World Cup: Report