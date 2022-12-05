Barcelona Star To Leave For €20M After Impressive World Cup: Report

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest started all four of the USMNT’s games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, helping the Stars and Stripes through the group stages and into the last 16.

The Netherlands ended the USA’s World Cup dreams but it seems that Dest’s performances for the national team may well end up having a big effect on the right-back’s club future.

Dest is currently on loan at AC Milan and the Rossoneri have been “very impressed” with his showings in Qatar, as reported by the Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia). Milan “are now planning” to sign Dest permanently from Barcelona at the end of the season.

The USMNT defender’s deal includes a purchase option set at €20m which AC Milan could activate. Dest arrived at Barca for €21m from Ajax but never managed to cement a place for himself in the starting XI.

Dest Reacts To USMNT Exit

Dest will now head back to AC Milan and has reacted to the USMNT’s exit from the World Cup. The full-back expressed his disappointment in a passionate post on Instagram.

“Devastated. As a group, we gave everything for our country but unfortunately we just came up short on the night. I’m really proud of the team and how we battled throughout the tournament,” he wrote. “There is so much talent in this group and the majority of us are still young with lots of time to develop. In three and a half years time – Summer 2026, on home soil, we will be ready to make you all proud once again. Thank you everyone for your support throughout the tournament, we felt it the whole way through.”

There is reason for optimism within the US ranks. The team is packed full of exciting young talent with players such as Weston McKennie, Dest, and Gio Reyna in the squad, while World Cup 2026 will be held across North America.

Barca’s Right-Back Problems

Right-back continues to be an issue for Barcelona. The Catalans tried to bring in Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta last summer to fix their problems but saw a move for the Spain international collapse. The defender has since explained why he opted to stay with the Blues, as reported by Diario Sport.

“It was a unique situation at Chelsea at the time. I had the 30-game clause, there were sanctions on the club, we did not know who was going to be the new owner and, if I didn’t [play 30 games], I was a free agent. I have always been committed to Chelsea, though, and I thought it was best to stay. I am happy there. The new owners arrived and showed me they really wanted me to stay,” he said. “London is my home and my kids speak better English than Spanish. When I took the decision, I think Xavi understood. If things are made clear, people understand.”

Barcelona opted to move for Hector Bellerin instead of Azpilicueta, but the former Arsenal man only signed a one-year deal and has already been linked with an exit.

