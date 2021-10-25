Ousmane Dembele Scores Golazo on Training Return [WATCH]

Ousmane Dembele was back in full training with Barcelona for the first time this season after recovering from knee surgery and looked in great form at the Ciutat Esportiva.

Barcelona shared a clip of the 24-year-old in action at the training ground, smashing a wonderful left-footed effort past the goalkeeper as he joined his teammates for a session.

Back with the team and.. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ZjeOwXwIVg — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 25, 2021

Dembele has missed the start of the 2021-22 campaign following surgery in June 2021 on a dislocated biceps tendon in his right knee. The forward picked up the injury playing for France at Euro 2020.

The attacker is not expected to be ready for Barcelona’s next game, against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday, October 27, but could return three days later when Alaves visit the Camp Nou, as reported by Diario Sport’s Albert Grace.

Will Dembele Stay at Barcelona?

Barcelona will no doubt be relieved to see Dembele back in action after yet another lengthy spell out, but there’s no guarantee the France international will stay at the club past the end of the season.

The 24-year-old’s contract expires in summer 2022 and he is yet to agree a new deal with the Catalan giants. Moises Llorens at ESPN reports that Barca have stepped up contract talks with Dembele in a bid to avoid losing him for free.

The club think Dembele is “strategic for the team” but are aware “his profile is in demand” and that he may well receive “tempting offers to continue his career” elsewhere.

Barca’s economic problems have been well-documented and mean the club may not be able to match offers he receives from other clubs. Dembele joined Barca from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for fee of €105 million plus variables but his been plagued by injury during his time at the club.

Dembele is Koeman’s ‘Last Hope’

Dembele’s return will boost Koeman’s attacking options as he follows teammates Ansu Fati and Sergio Aguero in returning to action after missing the start of the season through injury.

Koeman has bemoaned his team’s injury problems this season but will have plenty of attacking options from which to choose from when Dembele does get the green light to play again.

Xavi Lemus at Catalunya Radio reports that Dembele is Koeman’s “last hope” to revive a Barcelona attack that has struggled this season due to injuries and the departures of Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi.

Dembele has struggled with injury thoughout his time at Barcelona but last season was certainly his best as he managed 44 appearances and 11 goals in all competitions for the club.

The Frenchman’s electric pace and dribbling ability will also bring a different dimension to the Barcelona attack and should offer the Catalans more unpredictability and threat in the final third.

Koeman certainly needs more from his team after seeing his side drop down into ninth place in the table in Spain after Sunday’s demoralizing 2-1 Clasico defeat to Real Madrid at the Camp Nou.

