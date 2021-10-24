Barcelona’s Jordi Alba Has Heated Clash With Vinicius Jr [WATCH]

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba clashed with Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior in the first half of El Clasico on Sunday after the Brazil international went down in the penalty area following a clash with Oscar Mingueza.

The 21-year-old appealed for a spot-kick after appearing to run into Mingueza and going to ground, but referee Sanchez Martinez was quick to wave the Real Madrid appeals away.

Barcelona players couldn’t hide their frustration at Vinicius at the incident with Alba captured indulging in a heated debate with the Real Madrid youngster, as shown by ESPN.

Vinicius and Alba got into it 😳 pic.twitter.com/D6cMsg85oE — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 24, 2021

Alba had been a doubt ahead of the game with an ankle injury sustained against Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League. However, the defender was passed fit for the match and started in his usual left-back position.

