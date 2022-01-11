Ousmane Dembele’s Agent Hits Out at Barcelona Boss Xavi

Ousmane Dembele’s future at Barcelona continues to be the subject of much speculation with the forward out of contract at the end of the 2021-22 season and still yet to renew his contract.

The 24-year-old’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, has spoken about the forward’s current situation to French newspaper L’Equipe and insists his client’s inability to agree a new deal with the Catalan giants is not solely about money.

Sissoko also made it clear he was unhappy to see Dembele thrown straight back into action in the Copa del Rey win against Linares Deportivo after testing negative for Covid-19 without having been able to train first.

“We often talk about money when it comes to the extension of Ousmane, but it’s not just a question of money,” he said. “But also day-to-day management. This sports management with this return to play without training just after Covid, it is really difficult to understand.”

Dembele come on as a substitute and equalized for Barca with his first goal of the season. The Catalan giants went on to win the game 2-1, with Xavi praising Dembele for his contribution after the match, as reported by Diario Sport.

“We needed him and he has delivered. He has made a difference, he could have scored another great goal too, I’m happy with him,” he said. “In terms of football there is nothing to say, very well in one on one, which is what we need, there is nothing new about the renewal issue.”

Xavi Sends Warning to Dembele

Xavi has already made his feelings clear about Dembele’s future and has said he wants the Frenchman to stay as he believes he can become one of the world’s best in his position.

Barca’s financial problems have complicated contract talks, and have also led Xavi to tell Dembele he needs to make a financial effort if he is to continue his career at the Camp Nou, as reported by Marca.

“I have already said it to him, I am waiting for him to make an effort,” he explained. “The situation cannot be better for him. Let’s see what he decides. I’m hoping that he puts in effort before deciding. I am calm and waiting on an update. It does not depend on me. It depends on the club and him. He should think about himself and his future.”

Dembele’s agent has reportedly asked Barcelona for an annual gross salary of €30 million. Sissoko “also demanded 15m euros in commission and 30m euros of renewal bonus,” according to Marca.

Barcelona Want Dembele Decision This Week

Meanwhile, Barca want a decision on whether Dembele plans to accept the club’s renewal offer before the end of the week, as reported by Mundo Deportivo’s Fernando Polo.

A “competitive offer” has been made to the Frenchman, although the Catalan giants are well aware it falls short of the huge demands made by the forward’s agent during the last round of contract talks.

Barca still hope that Dembele will accept the offer and renew but have also made it clear that if he does not then “no more effort” will be made to keep the former Borussia Dortmund star at the Camp Nou.

