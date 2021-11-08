Xavi Says Barcelona Forward ‘Has All the Qualities To Be a Superstar’

Xavi has made his feelings about Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele crystal clear after being unveiled as the club’s new first-team coach on Monday at the Camp Nou.

The 41-year-old spoke about the Frenchman at a news conference after his presentation and thinks the forward can be one of the best players in the world with the right coaching, as reported by ESPN.

Xavi also made it clear he hopes Dembele, who is out of contract at the end of the season, can be convinced to stay at the Camp Nou and sign a contract extension with the Catalan giants.

“That’s a priority,” he said about Dembele’s contract situation. “Coached well, he can be one of best in the world in his position. He has all the qualities to be a superstar.”

Dembele missed the start of the season through injury but returned in the Champions League win over Dynamo Kiev. However, Dembele picked up a hamstring injury in training after the victory in Ukraine and is currently sidelined once again.

Xavi Talks Barcelona’s Injury Crisis

The new coach also spoke about the club’s current injury crisis. Dembele is one of a host of players currently sidelined along with Sergino Dest, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Pedri, Sergio Aguero, and Martin Braithwaite,

Barcelona also lost Ansu Fati, Eric Garcia, and Nico Gonzalez to injury during Saturday’s 3-3 La Liga draw at Celta Vigo, and Xavi admits it’s a difficult situation for the Catalan giants.

“It’s worrying,” he explained. “We have to see what the problem is and find solutions. It’s a task for the medical department. We have an idea, but we must speak with the president. We have to get players back.”

Xavi would like Dr Ricard Pruna, who was the club’s head of medical services for 25 years before departing Barcelona in 2020, to return, as reported by Diario Sport.

Xavi On Coaching Former Teammates

Barcelona’s new boss also spoke about what it will be like coaching former teammates. Xavi shared a dressing room with five first-teamers, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, before he left for Al Sadd in 2015.

Xavi feels it will be an advantage to coach players who he already knows well and is willing to push his former teammates hard in order to get the best out of the players.

“For me, it’s an advantage to have the relationship I have with Gerard, Busquets, Jordi Alba, Sergi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen,” he said. “Everyone starts from zero but the players that I know are the ones I will push the hardest. I want them to be the leaders and to take the bull by the horns at times.”

Xavi will take charge of Barca training for the first team on Tuesday but will be without a host of players due to injuries and international call-ups. The only first-teamers in attendance will be Neto, Riqui Puig, Samuel Umtiti, Oscar Mingueza, and Luuk de Jong.

