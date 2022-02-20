‘No Bigger Talent in the World:’ Xavi Praises Barcelona Teen

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has been full of praise for 19-year-old midfielder Pedri who came off the bench and scored in the team’s impressive 4-1 win over Valencia on Sunday, February 20 at Mestalla.

Pedri was left out of the starting XI, with Xavi admitting before the match he was planning to rest the teenager, but still made an impact by scoring Barcelona’s fourth goal after replacing Frenkie de Jong.

Xavi spoke about Pedri at his post-match press conference and made it clear just how much he rates the young Spain international as reported by Marca.

“He gives pause, he doesn’t lose it, he dominates both legs… he’s superlative. What he does, how he turns, the tempo… it’s fantastic. He’s top level. And he’s only 19 years old,” he said. “He’s spectacular. There’s no bigger talent in the world than him. You have to look after him him. He makes a difference, in the game, in the area… he steals balls. It’s wonderful to have him.”

Pedri certainly scored a memorable goal against Valencia. The 19-year-old struck from outside of the box, as shown by ESPN.

Pedri did not score his first goal of the 2021-22 season until January but now has three goals in his last six matches in all competitions for Barcelona

Xavi Praises Aubameyang

Xavi also praised Aubameyang for his display against Valencia. Barcelona took the lead when the striker grabbed his first goal for the Catalan giants. De Jong then made it 2-0 before Aubameyang grabbed his second before half-time.

Carlos Soler did pull one back for Valencia after half-time, but Pedri’s goal restored Barca’s three-goal advantage and allowed the visitors to see out the game with some degree of comfort.

Xavi was thrilled to see Aubameyang open his Barcelona account and spoke about how happy he is to have signed him for the Catalan giants during the January transfer window.

“He has scored goals all his career. He goes well into space,” he explained. “He is mature, intelligent, humble and positive. I am delighted with him. The two goals will give him confidence.”

The win means Barca move back into fourth place in La Liga, leapfrogging Atletico Madrid and Villarreal, and will also boost confidence ahead of the team’s next match which is a Europa League play-off second leg at Serie A side Napoli.

‘Three Excellent Points’ – Xavi

There’s no doubt that Xavi was happy with his side’s performance. The visitors showed an efficiency that was lacked in the 1-1 first leg draw against Napoli, scoring four goals from just six attempts.

Xavi said he was pleased to see the goals flying in at Mestalla and described the win as “three excellent points” from what was a tricky away match.

“I am very satisfied and happy. We have not been as brilliant or excellent as in a few minutes against Napoli, but we have been effective. We have also known how to suffer. We have suffered in the second half, we have lacked pause and calm,” he added. “The first half was very good. The game was difficult. Another game away from home in which we left satisfied. We leave with three excellent points from a difficult field. The victory is very good. The goals are fantastic.”

Xavi has now taken 25 of 36 points available in La Liga since replacing Ronald Koeman as coach. The new boss has also only tasted defeat once in the Spanish top flight since taking charge.

