Ex-Barcelona Coach Makes Cryptic Comments About Messi Rows

Former Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has offered some pretty cryptic comments about his relationship with Lionel Messi and rumors of arguments between the pair at the Camp Nou.

Valverde was asked about speculation that he argued with his captain during his two-and-a-half years in charge of the club on ETB’s El Dia de Manana show but did not want to give much away, as reported by Marca.

“I can’t say what happened. It’s part of the mystique,” he explained. “It’s better that people don’t know what we’re like and think we know it all. It’s better that people don’t know the truth.”

Valverde won the Copa del Rey and La Liga twice during his tenure but was sacked in January 2020 with Barcelona top of the table and replaced by Quique Setien. The 57-year-old also admitted he’s in no rush to get back to management.

“I suppose it’s possible I could coach again,” he said. “But it would have to be a different project, something stimulating and motivating. After leaving Barcelona I needed some down time. I had wanted to travel, but with the pandemic it wasn’t possible. At the moment I’m not clear about what I’m going to do next.”

A Year Of Koeman at Barcelona

Valverde’s replacement at Barcelona, Quique Setien, only managed seven months in charge of the Catalan giants. The former Real Betis boss was sacked after Barcelona’s embarrassing 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Ronald Koeman was the next to arrive and is celebrating 12 months in charge at the Camp Nou.

It’s hardly been an easy ride for the Dutchman either. There were rumors he would be sacked at the end of last season before president Joan Laporta confirmed in June that Koeman would stay on for a second year.

Yet there will be pressure on Koeman to improve on last season’s showing. The Dutchman guided his team to glory in the Copa del Rey but oversaw a disappointing third-place finish in La Liga. Barca also failed to impress in Europe and departed the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

Koeman ‘Would Prefer’ To Still Have Messi

Koeman must also build a new team without Messi and admitted after the 4-2 win over Real Sociedad that he would much rather have the Argentina international still in his XI, as reported by beIN Sports.

“We know that we are good with the ball, but we have worked hard on pressing and to do so with everyone,” he said. “We have to be more collective than before. For me, the team in the first half hour was the best Barca in years. It is the path we want to follow. I would like to have Messi in the team. Of course we don’t have the player who decides games on his own, but this is more about the collective now. We have to create opportunities to score. Today we scored four so it’s fine.”

Barca started the season strongly with an impressive win over La Real but faces another tough test next time out. The Catalan giants head to San Mames next to take on Athletic on Saturday.

