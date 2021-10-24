Barcelona Fans Mob Koeman’s Car After Clasico Defeat [WATCH]

Angry Barcelona fans made their frustration at coach Ronald Koeman crystal clear after Sunday’s disappointing Clasico defeat to Real Madrid at the Camp Nou in La Liga.

The Catalan giants were beaten 2-1 by their fierce rivals in front of their own fans to slip five points behind Los Blancos in the table after just nine games played of the 2021-22 season.

Koeman was spotted driving away from the stadium after the defeat and was met by angry supporters who mobbed his car, as shown by Sporting Matrix.

Ronald Koeman’s car getting mobbed by disgruntled Barcelona fans following their #ElClasico loss 😳 pic.twitter.com/EUJ1kB2PvM — SportingMatrix (@Sporting_Matrix) October 24, 2021

The result is a blow for the Catalan giants who had come into the match after important wins over Valencia in La Liga and Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League. Koeman has been backed recently by president Joan Laporta but another loss will put the Dutchman back in the spotlight.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Koeman Still Without a Clasico Win

Sunday’s defeat means Koeman is still without a Clasico win as Barcelona coach. The Dutchman is now just the second manager to lose his first three Clasico games in charge of the Catalan giants, as shown by Opta.

3 – Ronald Koeman 🇳🇱 has become only the second manager in @LaLigaEN history to lose his first three #ElClásico matches, after Patrick O'Connell between 1935 and 1940, also with FC Barcelona. Suffering. pic.twitter.com/LcOF8gs6aR — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 24, 2021

Real Madrid have now won four consecutive matches against Barcelona for the first time in over half a century, as shown by La Liga. It’s not a record that will go down well in Catalunya.

✅ 𝟭𝟵/𝟮𝟬: Won 2-0 (H)

✅ 𝟮𝟬/𝟮𝟭: Won 3-1 (A)

✅ 𝟮𝟬/𝟮𝟭: Won 2-1 (H)

✅ 𝟮𝟭/𝟮𝟮: Won 2-1 (A) 🤍 @realmadriden win 4⃣ successive #ElClasico matches for the first time in 56 years!#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/fa3EytmpQ6 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) October 24, 2021

The teams will meet for a second time this season at the Santiago Bernabeu on 20 March 2022. It remains to be seen if Koeman will still be in charge by the time the return fixture comes around.

Koeman Reacts To Clasico Defeat

Koeman was happy to offer his thoughts on the match after the full-time whistle and felt his team did not deserve to lose. The coach highlighted a first-half miss from Sergino Dest as a key moment in the game, as reported by Marca.

“I’m unhappy with the result. I think the team was good in the first half. We had Dest’s chance to get ahead. We know that if they score, with their game of defending, it’s complicated,” he said. “We have not created very clear opportunities. That of Dest. It is important. You have to score because the game changes you.”

Barcelona now return to action on Wednesday away at Rayo Vallecano and with Koeman calling on his side to bounce back from the defeat to their fierce rivals at Vallecas.

“In a Clásico you lose more than three points. I understand it, but we can’t go down. There is another game on Wednesday. The championship is very long,” he added. “”It was a high-level game. We had a good first half. Once they score, it’s more difficult. The team did a good job, regardless of the result.”

Barcelona will be expected to take all three points at Rayo who are back in the Spanish top flight after being promoted last season. Yet Andoni Iraola’s side have started the season strongly and are two points better off than Barcelona, although they have played a game more than Koeman’s team.

READ NEXT: Barcelona’s Jordi Alba Has Heated Clash With Vinicius Jr [WATCH]