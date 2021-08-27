Barcelona Fans Send Message to Griezmann [LOOK]

Barcelona supporters have sent a message to forward Antoine Griezmann ahead of Sunday’s La Liga match against Getafe, urging the France international to step up following the summer exit of Lionel Messi.

There is plenty of focus on Griezmann now Messi has departed but the forward has not managed a goal or an assist in Barcelona’s opening two La Liga matches against Real Socieded and Athletic.

Supporters expressed their frustration with Griezmann as he left the club’s training ground on Friday, as shown by El Golazo de Gol. Fans were heard shouting, “Wake up, Wake up, Wake up now Griezmann. Clown!”

Griezmann is expected to start again in attack against Getafe alongside Martin Braithwaite and Memphis Depay. Braithwaite is already off the mark in 2021-22, with two goals and an assist against Real Sociedad, while Memphis scored his first La Liga goal to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw with Athletic.

Juventus Told To Replace Ronaldo with Griezmann

There has been speculation throughout the summer that Barca could look to sell Griezmann to help reduce the wage bill and raise some much-needed funds. Italy and Juventus legend Antonio Cabrini has urged the Turin giants to bring in Griezmann to replace the outgoing Cristiano Ronaldo, as reported by Football Italia.

“I wouldn’t mind Icardi, he had a difficult season, but he has the goals in his blood. Maybe he hasn’t settled in Paris or the French league,” he said. “However, my favourite is Griezmann, he earns a lot, but not as much as Ronaldo. He has incredible qualities and he could do well at Juventus. His talent would make the difference in Italy.”

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has already confirmed that Ronaldo “no longer has any intention” to play for the Turin giants, as reported by BBC Sport. The forward is expected to complete a return to Manchester United shortly.

Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has reported Griezmann has been offered to Juve but will not be heading to Turin as a Ronaldo replacement, according to Le10Sport.

Griezmann Hoping For Another Barca Century

Meanwhile, Griezmann has made it clear he wants to stay at Barcelona and is hoping to hit more milestones with the Catalan giants after making his 100th appearance for the club against Real Sociedad.

“I am proud and happy to have reached this figure. I hope I get to play another 100 games and carry on giving everything to make history with this club,” he told the Barca website. “I want to keep helping the team both on and off the pitch, in attack and defence, and enjoying being at Barca.”

Barca will need Griezmann and the team’s key stars to step up this season and lead by example as the Catalan giants adjust to life without Messi. The Argentine’s exit also allows Griezmann more freedom to play in his preferred position in attack which coach Ronald Koeman will be hoping can allow the Frenchman to go on and thrive at the Camp Nou in 2021-22.

