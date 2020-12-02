Barcelona Fans Will Love Wild Stat About Braithwaite’s UCL Goal

Barcelona put in a sensational first-half performance against Ferencvaros in the Champions League on Wednesday that saw the team 3-0 up and cruising after just 27 minutes of the contest.

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring with a brilliant flicked finish on 14 minutes before Martin Braithwaite doubled Barcelona’s lead from close range six minutes later in Hungary.

Braithwaite’s finish wasn’t quite as eye-catching as his team-mate’s but the build-up play was certainly more impressive with Barca notching 33 passes before the Dane put the ball in the back of the net.

33 – Martin Braithwaite’s 🇩🇰 goal for @FCBarcelona against Ferencvárosi TC is the longest pass sequence of any @ChampionsLeague goal this season with a total of 33 passes. Overwhelming. pic.twitter.com/TEDPpNwf1O — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 2, 2020

The striker then contributed to Barcelona’s third of the night. Braithwaite was fouled in the penalty area by Abraham Frimpong, leading to a penalty from which Ousmane Dembele extended the visitors’ lead.

Braithwaite and Griezmann in Red-Hot Form

There’s no doubt that Braithwaite and Griezmann are both in red-hot goalscoring form for Barcelona. Both men struggled at the start of the 2020-21 season but coach Ronald Koeman will find it difficult to leave either out after their recent goalscoring exploits.

3 – Antoine Griezmann 🇫🇷 has scored in three consecutive games for @FCBarcelona for the first time in all competitions (three goals). Happy. pic.twitter.com/4qTmhxmhpz — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 2, 2020

Braithwaite’s inclusion in the team also seems to have benefited the Barca attack. The Dane has four goals in his last three outings but his presence on the pitch also seems to have helped fire up Griezmann.

The Frenchman seems to have far more freedom with a No. 9 on the pitch and is back in the goals after failing to find the back of the net in his first six matches of the season for Barcelona.

Braithwaite’s form has also been a big boost to Barca in the wake of Ansu Fati’s injury. The teenager had been one of Barca’s brightest players in the early weeks of the season, scoring five times in his first eight matches.

However, Fati has been ruled out until 2021 after picking up a knee injury in the 5-2 win over Real Betis that subsequently saw the youngster undergo surgery.

Praise for Braithwaite

Koeman took time out to praise Braithwaite in the build-up to the match. The Dutch coach spoke about his work rate and admitted he had played himself into contention for a starting spot, as reported by the club’s website.

We are trying to work out what our best attack is. Braithwaite has worked hard for a place. We need a center forward more in some games than in others, but he’s doing well and making it more competitive for places in attack.

The Catalan giants played without a typical No. 9 at the start of the campaign following Luis Suarez’s departure to Atletico Madrid. Koeman’s men have been linked with a move for Memphis Depay in the January transfer window in an attempt to boost their attack.

The club’s financial problems mean that signings may prove difficult when the transfer window reopens unless players are sold first. Yet if Braithwaite can continue his goalscoring form the club may decide against splashing the cash and opt to keep faith in the 29-year-old instead.

