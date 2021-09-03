Barcelona Fans Worry About Messi After Horror Tackle [WATCH]

Lionel Messi may have left Barcelona but the forward is still very much in the thoughts of supporters who were left fearing for the Argentine’s career after he was the victim of a horror challenge while on international duty.

The captain somehow managed to continue despite being taken out with a horrendous challenge by Luis Martinez. The incident occurred during Argentina’s 3-1 win over Venezuela in a World Cup qualifier the Estadio Olímpico in Caracas, as shown by ESPN.

This tackle on Messi led to a red card 😵 pic.twitter.com/KR8gpmBzxN — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 3, 2021

Martinez was shown a straight red card for the challenge, while Barca fans were left angered by the defender’s actions and worried about the 34-year-old’s condition.

Messi broke a defender's ankle with a pass so the guy who replaced him tried to break Messi's leg with the nastiest tackle! — adil (@Barca19stats) September 3, 2021

That tackle to Messi was brutal — •|dgSTAR🌟 (@DG_Migueroz) September 3, 2021

I'ma be surprised if Messi plays in the second half I'm still trying to comprehend how he's able to walk after that tackle — Barça DNA🧬✨ (@PPMBARCA) September 3, 2021

Just look at that tackle on #Messi, lol it's war that is fought on the pitches in South America and not football being played. — Enemoton™ (@Ballastic_oton) September 3, 2021

I’m so glad Messi isn’t injured after this tackle. This could’ve been career ending . — Mohamad (@Mohamad_FCB5) September 3, 2021

Messi went on to play the entire 90 minutes for Argentina in what is an important win. Lionel Scaloni’s go on to face Brazil next in what will be a repeat of the recent Copa America final.

Messi Tipped To Retire At Barcelona

While Barcelona fans are still getting used to the idea of Messi no longer playing for the club, the Argentina international is already being tipped to return once his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires.

Argentina international Juan Riquelme told ESPN he thinks Messi could come back to the Camp Nou and finish his career with the Catalan giants, as reported by Diario AS. He said, “I think Messi will win the Champions League with PSG and retire at Barcelona.”

Riquelme also thinks Messi’s arrival at PSG gives the French club it’s best ever chance to finally win lift the European Cup. He explained, “I hope that Messi goes on to enjoy Paris. I don’t know if it’s strange, but we are all excited to see him enjoy with Mbappe and Neymar. If they don’t win the Champions League now, they won’t win it.”

Di Maria Talks Messi and Barcelona

Meanwhile, Messi’s Argentina and PSG teammate Angel Di Maria has revealed while on international duty how he had several chances to play with the forward at Barcelona, as reported by Diario Sport.

He said, “In my career, I’ve lacked the cherry on the cake: to play with Leo at the same club. I had several chances to go to Barca.” Di Maria’s history with Real Madrid may have prevented a move to Barca but the duo will now play together at PSG.

Di Maria also offered a bit of insight into what Messi is like on the training ground

“Messi doesn’t like the show. He’s just like one of the lads really, and that’s how he likes it. He doesn’t like the headlines, that’s why he gets on better with those that treat him the same as anyone else,” he said. “Because if you treat him like he is as a footballer – an alien – then you’ll be outside his bubble, rather than doing things he likes, like eating together, having fun and laughing.”

Messi has only made one substitute appearance for PSG, coming off the bench in a 2-0 win over Reims in Ligue 1, since his shock departure from Barcelona. However, it is expected he will go straight into the team once Ligue 1 resumes after the international break.

