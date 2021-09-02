Ansu Fati Reacts To Inheriting Messi’s No.10 At Barcelona

Ansu Fati’s father has revealed how the 18-year-old reacted to the news he would be taking over Lionel Messi’s famous No. 10 shirt at Barcelona following the captain’s departure.

Barcelona confirmed on Wednesday that the teenager is the new owner of the No. 10 shirt which has not been used since Messi’s shock departure after two decades at the club.

Fati’s father, Bori, has now spoken to Deportes Cuatro about what it means to the youngster and his family to wear Messi’s No. 10. He said, “We are very happy. I have no words to describe what it means that Ansu inherits the 10 from Leo Messi. I have no words. It is a moment of emotion that must be kept forever.”

Bori Fati then went to the Barcelona store at the club’s stadium to purchase eight shirts out of his own pocket with his famous son’s name on the back and his brand new number.

Fati’s Injury Nightmare

Fati is currently on his way back from a lengthy spell out with a knee injury. The teenager has not featured for the first team since November 2020 and his father admitted it’s been a very difficult time.

“I do not wish anyone what we have experienced. Not my worst enemy. But life goes on. I have spent many nights without sleep,” he said. “Many. We have felt the love of Barcelona. We have checked every day when we arrive at the sports city. The culés never fail. We are with them all the family. We have had a very bad time. I have cried a lot, many times, Ansu too. He is very strong, they have been nine very hard months.”

The youngster’s injury nightmare does seem to be close to an end. Fati is back in training and closing in on a recovery. There had been speculation he could return against Sevilla on September 11 but coach Ronald Koeman has urged caution.

“Don’t get carried away with these images of him training. He’s still a long way away from competing at the top level. We’re talking about eight months out of action. You don’t return after two to three weeks of training,” he said at a press conference before Barca’s 2-1 win over Getafe. “I don’t want to name a date, but I saw Sevilla (Sept. 11) in the press. Forget that game. He will not be there. He needs more training, more strength, more fitness… because we want him for a long time. Won’t take any risks with Ansu in that sense.”

Fati Says Goodbye To Griezmann

Yet Barcelona will surely be eager for Fati to return as soon as is possible, particularly after seeing Antoine Griezmann follow Messi in leaving the Camp Nou in the summer transfer window.

Fati had a message for the Frenchman after Barca confirmed Griezmann would be returning to former club Atletico Madrid on loan, as shown by La Senyera.

📸 | Ansu Fati’s message to Griezmann: "All the best idol. I will miss you. Thank you for everything." pic.twitter.com/JSXEtprgGK — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) September 1, 2021

The loss of both Griezmann and Messi means Barca will need their remaining attackers to step up in 2021-22. Memphis Depay has started life at the Camp Nou in impressive style, with two goals and assist in his first three matches, while Barca will be hoping Fati can replicate the kind of form he first showed when he burst onto the scene in 2019.

