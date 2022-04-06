‘I’d Kidnap Him To Keep Him!’ Ferran Torres Hails Barcelona Star

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has become the latest player to express his admiration for teammate Ousmane Dembele and urge the club to keep hold of the Frenchman.

Dembele’s future remains the subject of intense speculation with the winger out of contract in the summer and yet to agree a new contract. However, Barcelona have restarted contract extension negotiations with the 24-year-old.

Torres was asked about Dembele at a pre-match press conference on Wednesday, April 6 and made it crystal clear how keen he is for the attacker to stay. He joked, “I’d kidnap hime to keep him at Barça! But it’s his decision and I wish him the best whatever he decides.”

Dembele is a man in form currently with eight assists in his last nine Barcelona matches in all competitions. The Frenchman will be expected to start Barca’s next game against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday, April 7.

Xavi Talks Dembele

Coach Xavi Hernandez also spoke about Dembele at the news conference and once again praised the forward. Dembele was spotted going to training on his day off ahead of the match and Xavi says he has been a model professional during his time at the club.

“He’s example in the ways he trains, the way he plays, his attitude, his commitment. I don’t know how he was before but I have no complaints. I see him very happy, very motivated with his winning attitude,” he said. “He’s happy and comfortable here, so it’s not a surprise he came on his day off. He’s a great professional and I said that when he wasn’t playing as well.”

Xavi was also asked once again about Dembele’s future and said only that he hopes that he stays beyond the end of the current campaign.

“In the end it is a negotiation, we are also in Ronald’s, which is half closed, there is Gavi’s, Ousmane’s, Sergi Roberto’s. The club knows my priorities in the sporting section and hopefully he can stay,” he said. “He can be one of the best in his position. There are very few with the qualities of Ousmane.”

