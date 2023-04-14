Barcelona Finally Pencil In Return Date For Ousmane Dembele: Report

Barcelona have have to cope without key forward Ousmane Dembele since January because of injury but have been handed a boost with the Frenchman finally close to a return to first-team action.

Xavi’s side are expected to be able to call upon the France international again for their La Liga clash against Rayo Vallecano Wednesday, April 26 at Vallecas, according to Diario Sport.

The update means that Dembele will sit out Barcelona’s next two fixtures, against Getafe and Atletico Madrid, but should be available for the run-in as Xavi’s side aim to clinch the league title.

Dembele is due to start training alongside his team-mates next week and will then undergo a final round of testing before he is given the medical green light to return to action. Barcelona currently lead La Liga by 13 points with just 10 games left to play.

Barcelona Missing Dembele

The winger had appeared to put his injury problems behind him this season, featuring regularly for Barcelona and playing at the World Cup with France. However, his latest setback has kept him sidelined for almost three months.

Xavi admitted before Barcelona’s goalless draw with Girona at the Camp Nou last time out the the Frenchman still wasn’t feeling good which was the reason he was still waiting to return to first-team action.

Dembele has certainly been missed on the pitch, with Barcelona struggling for goals and attacking inspiration without the forward. Xavi’s side have managed just 10 goals in their last 8 games, although four of those came in the win at Elche.

The Frenchman has scored 5 goals, produced 5 assists and created 29 chances in 18 games for the Catalans this season, and his return to the starting XI will be welcomed by Xavi, his team-mates and the fans.

