Xavi Offers Dembele Update After Losing Barcelona Star to Injury

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has offered an update on key attacker Ousmane Dembele after seeing the forward forced off with injury in the first half of Saturday’s 1-0 win over Girona.

Dembele’s Barcelona career has been plagued by injury problems, but the France international has managed to put his fitness issues behind him since Xavi took charge of the club.

The forward has become a key player for Barcelona this season, but Xavi told reporters after the match that he expects he will have to make do without the France international for a little while, as reported by Marca.

“There’s an injury. I think there’s an injury. It’s a shame because he’s a differential player,” he said. “He’s noticed something, so surely there’s an injury. He’s noticed a quadriceps injury.”

Dembele has made 27 appearances in all competitions so far for Barcelona, racking up 6 goals and 7 assists. The forward will now undergo tests to determine the severity of the problem.

