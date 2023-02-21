Barcelona Forward Admits He ‘Hit Rock Bottom’ This Season

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has opened up on his struggles to impress at the Camp Nou following his 55 million euro transfer from Manchester City in January 2022.

The Spain international began life at Barcelona brightly but fizzled out as the season progressed and came in for criticism from supporters for his displays for the Catalan giants.

Torres’s struggles have continued in the current campaign and he’s lost his place in the starting XI. The winger has admitted that he hit “rock bottom” in the current campaign and decided to work with a psychologist, as reported by Sport.

“I became obsessed with goals. I didn’t care if I had bad games, I just wanted to score. I’ve always been a player who dribbles, takes players on and assists. Normally I’ve also been good in front of goal, but I went through a bad patch and I didn’t know how to manage it,” he said. “There are weeks when I don’t go to the psychologist and others when I go three times. We don’t always talk about football, we also talk about my private life.”

Torres did impress last time out against Cadiz for Barcelona. The winger brilliantly set up the first goal for Sergi Roberto in a 2-0 win for Xavi’s side. The forward’s performance means he’s in contention to start against Manchester United next time out.

Torres “Needed” Cadiz Boost

Barcelona coach Xavi has continued to back Torres despite his struggles his season. The former midfielder has said he has “blind faith” in the winger and has also described him as an example to the rest of the squad.

Xavi also praised Torres for his performance against Cadiz, and the former Manchester City man has admitted his performance at the Camp Nou brought a much-needed confidence boost, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“I needed this game, it came from a period with a few minutes,” he told Barca TV. “I work to show my football. It’s true that I was short of minutes and significance in the team. But in the end, every time the coach shows confidence in me, I’ll try to show what I’ve got.”

Torres completed 10 dribbles against Cadiz, according to Opta, which is more than any player has managed in a single La Liga match this season.

Torres Offers Barcelona Advice

Barcelona’s next game is a crunch Europa League play-off tie against Manchester United at Old Trafford. The tie is level at 2-2 after the first leg and Torres told his team what they must do to win, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

“We will have to run like there is no tomorrow. It will be a game of patience and knowing how to suffer,” he said. “The Premier League is a very physical league, it’s true, but we have a lot of talent and that’s also important. We’re going with everything and above all with young people ready to take on the world.”

Both teams head into the match in strong form domestically. Manchester United beat Leicester City 3-0 at the weekend, while Barca saw off Cadiz to move eight points clear at the top of the table in Spain.

