Barcelona Send Out Strong Ansu Fati Warning

Barcelona have sent out a strong message regarding Ansu Fati’s future at the club and have warned potential admirers they are not interested in letting the youngster leave.

Manager Xavi was asked if he was willing to sell the 20-year-old at a pre-match press conference ahead of his team’s next La Liga clash against Sevilla at the Camp Nou on Sunday, February 5 and offered up the following reply.

“I want him here. I want to have patience with him. Things will get better for him. He’s an asset for the club, we have a lot of trust in him, ” he said. “He will get back to his best. I have a lot of confidence in him. His mentality in the training sessions makes me very happy. We have to have patience. He needs time. He’s still only 20. Patience. He’ll get better. Now is not the time to talk about player sales.”

Fati looked to have a spectacular future ahead of him when he first burst onto the scene in 2020 but his career has been interrupted by a series of serious injuries. The 20-year-old is back to full fitness this season but is struggling to make an impact.

The youngster has featured in every La Liga game so far this season but has only started seven times. Fati has contributed 3 goals and 3 assists but has not scored in La Liga since back in October.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Manchester United want Fati?

Xavi’s comments come amid speculation that Premier League giants Manchester United could be willing to make a move for the youngster at the end of the season. The Red Devils are in a rebuilding process under new manager Erik ten Hag.

United are “extremely interested” in signing Fati but will only make a move if the youngster signals that he’s open to a departure and if Barcelona are willing to negotiate, as reported by Sport.

Xavi’s comments suggest that Fati is going nowhere, but the club’s vulnerable financial position means the situation could change in the summer. Sport report that Barca “are clear that a big bucks sale will be necessary at the end of the season” and Fati is one of the few players in the squad who would command a significant transfer fee.

Will Fati Stay At Barcelona?

Fati has already made it clear he wants to play more at Barcelona this season but is facing a tricky battle for minutes with Robert Lewandowski around. Xavi’s recent decision to use four midfielders could also limit Fati’s game time further going forwards.

Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Brazilian sensation Victor Roque who is being tipped to join the club and eventually succeed Lewandowski as the club’s new No. 9.

Such a move may also have an impact on Fati’s future if Barcelona are able to find a way to finance a deal for the teenage starlet. Yet it’s still difficult to see Barca being tempted to part ways with Fati.

The club’s decision to hand the youngster the famous No. 10 shirt after Lionel Messi left spoke volumes, while club legend Rivaldo has already warned the club that selling Fati would be “incomprehensible.”

READ NEXT: Xavi Reacts To Barcelona Forward’s Angry Substitution