Barcelona Forward’s Proposed Transfer Has ‘Definitely Collapsed’

Memphis Depay had looked certain to leave Barcelona before the summer transfer window closes at the end of the month but a move to Juventus has broken down.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the proposed transfer was “almost agreed” last week but has now “definitely collapsed.” Juventus have now decided to spend their budget on Leandro Paredes and Arek Milik instead.

Juventus chief Pavel Nedved had previously admitted that Memphis was indeed a target for the Serie A side in an interview with DAZN, as reported by Football Italia.

“Depay can play with Dusan Vlahovic or in his place, I agree,” said Nedved. “He can also play with Moise Kean or be a winger, but he is only one of the names we are evaluating.”

It’s not unclear what will happen with Memphis. The Dutchman finished last season as the team’s joint top scorer but seemed to have accepted he needs to move following the arrivals of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

One of the reasons for the deal breaking down is because Memphis refused to lower his wage demands, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The Dutchman wanted around €7 million per year which Juventus deemed to high.

Memphis has not played a single minute in La Liga yet this season for Barcelona and is out of contract in 2023. However, he is unlikely to want to stay if he is to spend the entire season on the bench, particularly in a World Cup year.

The forward did feature in Barcelona’s friendly against Manchester City on Wednesday, August 25 at the Camp Nou. Memphis came off the bench and scored in the 3-3 draw with Pep Guardiola’s side.

Memphis Set For Man Utd Return?

One club who could be interested in Memphis is Manchester United. The forward played for the club previously and is wanted back at Old Trafford by new coach Erik ten Hag, as reported by Diario Sport.

Ten Hag has endured a tough start to life in England but has seen some of the pressure ease after an impressive win over Liverpool. Manchester United have already make a number of signings this summer but could strengthen further.

If Memphis does leave Barcelona it’s expected he will move on a free transfer. Barca are keen to offload players to make space on the wage bill so that they can finally register Jules Kounde.

Barca Need To Make Sales

Barcelona coach Xavi offered an update on Memphis, and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who has also been linked with an exit, at a pre-match press conference ahead of the team’s first win of the season at Real Sociedad.

“Aubameyang and Memphis are FC Barcelona players and I count on them tomorrow,” he explaind. “But if we receive an offer we have to evaluate our squad. Our priority is to register Jules Kounde. We still have time until tomorrow. Then we have to make decisions about the squad.”

Kounde is the only one of Barca’s summer signings yet to be registered and has missed the first two games of the season. Barca return to action on Sunday, August 28 against Real Valladolid

