Barcelona Inform La Liga 2 Key Players Set To Leave: Report

Barcelona are expected to confirm the departures of two more first-team players shortly as the summer overhaul of Xavi’s squad continues for the 2022-23 season.

The Catalan giants have already informed La Liga that a player with high wages will be leaving as well as a second player on a medium salary, as reported by journalist Gerard Romero.

Barcelona’s top earner who is soon to depart is striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and he could be joined by Memphis Depay. The exits of the two attackers will allow Barcelona to finally register Jules Kounde and to potentially add to the squad further.

🚨🚨✅| Aubameyang's departure will free up €9M/year net salary & Memphis' with €4.5M/year net. Both are set to leave.@gerardromero [🎖️] — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) August 19, 2022

Kounde is the only one of Barcelona’s new signings yet to be registered. The center-back was therefore forced to miss the team’s opening game of the season against Rayo Vallecano and may have to sit out the team’s next trip to Real Sociedad on Sunday, August 21.

Aubameyang Set For Premier League Return

Aubameyang is expected to return to the Premier League and head to Chelsea. The Blues have held “very positive” talks with the Gabon international over a move to Stamford Bridge, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Pierre Aubameyang update. Been told meeting with Chelsea on Thursday night was "very positive", personal terms won't be an issue – Chelsea and Auba's camp are on the same page about contract. 🚨🔵 #CFC It's now time for talks with Barça – €30m price tag considered too high. pic.twitter.com/dIX1HwfOmh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2022

The striker has only been at Barcelona since January but looks set to move on following the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha. Barcelona’s decision to sign the two players has pushed the striker down the pecking order at the Camp Nou.

Xavi has insisted he wants Aubameyang to stay but Barcelona may not be able to resist a large offer for the striker who arrived on a free transfer. The Catalans’ financial problems remain an issue and it’s thought the club still want to bring in at least one full-back before the transfer window closes.

Aubameyang has scored 13 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona but may feel he has a better chance of starting games at Chelsea in the new season than at the Camp Nou.

Memphis Heading to Juventus?

Memphis also looks set to head away from Barcelona, with competition for places once again working against the Dutchman. Xavi has a wealth of wide options now with Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati, and Ousmane Dembele in the squad.

The Dutchman finished last season as the team’s joint top scorer but did not feature at all in the season opener against Rayo and won’t want to spend the season on the bench, particularly with a World Cup looming at the end of the year.

Memphis has already agreed terms with Juventus but the transfer is proving complicated. The forward, who is out of contract in 2023, wants to leave on a free transfer but Barca are hoping for some kind of transfer fee, as reported by Sport.

Juventus are keen to bring in the Netherlands international but also want to avoid the transfer saga dragging on and are keen for a resolution to be found. Memphis is expected to sign a contract for two years with the option for one more with the Turin giants.

