‘Hopefully Soon:’ Free Agent Expecting Barcelona Transfer

Andreas Christensen has broken his silence on his impending move to Barcelona on a free transfer and is hoping the deal can be officially announced by the Catalan giants soon.

Chelsea have already confirmed that Christensen has left the club following the culmination of the 2021-22 season. The Denmark international has now spoken to BT about his move after helping his national team beat Austria 2-0 in the Nations League.

“Hopefully soon,” he said when asked when the transfer will be completed. “But I have known what I was going to do for a while. I’m just waiting for the right time. Unfortunately, it’s not entirely up to me. There are also other things that need to fall into place.”

Christensen has reportedly agreed a five-year deal with the Catalan giants and is looking forward to the challenge of playing for one of the most famous clubs in world football.

“It is one of the biggest clubs in Europe,” he added. “I think it is for everyone – whether they have had their problems or not, it is still one of the biggest clubs for a player to get to.”

Christensen to Replace Pique?

Christensen will be hoping he can go straight into the team at Barcelona and replace Gerard Pique in the starting XI. The 35-year-old has been told by coach Xavi that he will not be an automatic starter next season.

Uruguayan Ronald Araujo seems to have nailed down his place in the heart of the defense after an impressive 2021-22 campaign but it’s not clear now who will be his regular partner.

Christensen is one option along with Spain international Eric Garcia. Yet Barcelona could also dip into the transfer market, particularly if they are able to raise funds by selling off assets.

Xavi is keen to bring in Jules Kounde from Sevilla, as reported by Diario Sport. The Frenchman is one of Europe’s most impressive center-backs but has a price tag of €60 million and is also liked by Chelsea.

Pique Makes Promises to Barcelona

Meanwhile, Pique has vowed to fight for his place next season after being told by Xavi to expect a bit-part role. The veteran is determined to stay at the Camp Nou and prove his manager wrong, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Pique has also vowed to keep a low profile and “temporarily put aside his public appearances.” Xavi has warned the defender that unless he is “one hundred percent in everything” in his life he won’t play.

The defender was in the headlines last season after leaked audios emerged where Pique was heard urging Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish Football Federation, to get him into the Olympic squad. The audios also revealed the role Pique played in taking the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.

Xavi appears to have laid down the law to his former teammate ahead of the new campaign and made it clear the defender must be both fully fit and completely focused if he is to have first-team minutes in 2022-23.

