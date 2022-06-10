Barcelona Slap €100 Million Price Tag On In-Demand Star: Report

Frenkie de Jong’s future at Barcelona remains uncertain with Premier League side Manchester United having ramped up their interest in the Netherlands international.

The Catalan giants have held “formal talks” with the Red Devils about De Jong and will “listen to offers worth €100 million for midfielder,” as reported by Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens at ESPN.

Barcelona are “willing to negotiate the breakdown of the fee” regarding how much is paid initially but are adamant they will not let the Netherlands international leave on the cheap.

The Red Devils have already seen an opening bid of €60 million plus a potential €10m in add-ins turned down by Barcelona, according to Fabrizio Romano for the Guardian.

Barcelona and Manchester United “remain in contact” as De Jong has become the Premier League side’s “priority target” to strengthen his side during the summer transfer window.

De Jong has stated publicly that his preference is to stay at Barcelona because it is his dream club but the Catalans “may be willing to sell” so they can sign other targets such as Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski or Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva.

De Jong Advised To Make Move

The Barcelona midfielder has been urged to make the move to Manchester United by former Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid and Netherlands midfielder Rafael van der Vaart.

The 39-year-old told Ziggo Sport that De Jong would thrive in the English top flight and explained why he often performed better for the national team than his club side, as reported by MailOnline.

“I will explain to you why Frenkie is so good at the national team, because he’s the only midfielder with these type of qualities here and he does what he wants. At Barça there is Pedri.. Gavi.. Busquets.. and so on. All of a sudden he starts adjusting again,” he said. “That transfer would be ideal. There is a coach who knows exactly what he can and cannot do. ‘If he had to choose today, I would go to United if I were him.”

A Manchester United move would see De Jong reunited with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag and would also allow the midfielder to thrive in the same way he does for the Netherlands, according to Van der Vaart.

“At Manchester United it will be just like at the national team, being the only one with his type of qualities. I would move to Manchester United if I was him, just do it!” he added. “The Premier League is a heaven for midfielders. Everyone says ‘it’s quick!’ but it only looks like a fast paced game because players lose the ball a lot there. Just look at Bergkamp, you can enjoy yourself there. I enjoyed myself there too.”

De Jong has now privately indicated a move to Manchester United appeals, as reported by The Athletic. However, it remains to be seen if the midfielder can be convinced to leave Barcelona and if the two clubs can agree on a price.

