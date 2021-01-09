Griezmann Gets Lucky To End Barcelona Goal Drought [WATCH]

Antoine Griezmann enjoyed some good fortune in front of goal as he netted for Barcelona for the first time in La Liga since November on Saturday against Granada.

The France international coolly converted on 12 minutes after a sharp touch and finish but saw the effort initially ruled out for offside. However, the goal was allowed to stand after a VAR review.

GRIEZMANN! 🇫🇷 The Frenchman goes on target and gives Barcelona an early 1-0 lead.#GranadaBarça LIVE NOW ⬇️

Griezmann was indeed in an offside position but replays showed the ball took a deflection off Granada striker Roberto Soldado on the way through. The goal is Griezmann’s sixth of the season in all competitions for Barcelona.

It was the perfect start to the game for Barcelona who had seen their preparations disrupted when center-back Ronald Araujo was injured in the warm-up. The Uruguay international was replaced in the starting XI by Samuel Umtiti.

Barca were already without center-back Clement Lenglet due to suspension for the match, while Umtiti’s appearances was his first as a starter for Barcelona in 2020-21.

Griezmann Starts Ahead of Braithwaite

Coach Ronald Koeman opted to start Griezmann ahead of Martin Braithwaite despite the France international’s lack of goals. The World Cup winner did pick up an assist last time out against Athletic at San Mames after setting up Messi for the team’s third goal.

After scoring the opener Griezmann then picked up another assist, teeing up Messi for a trademark curled finish into the top corner to make it 2-0 to Barcelona.

MESSI GOLAZO! 🤩 The captain gets his tenth goal of the season with this sensational strike.#GranadaBarca LIVE NOW ⬇️

Messi added a third before half-time with a brilliant free-kick to extend Barcelona’s lead. The goal means the Argentina international now has six goals in his last five appearances for the Catalan giants and appears to back to his very best in front of goal after lacking some sharpness at the start of the season.

Indeed Messi now has 11 for the season in La Liga and moves to the top of the scoring charts in La Liga ahead of Villarreal’s Gerard Moreno. The captain won the Pichichi award for a record seventh time last season, and on current form looks in good shape to claim the trophy yet again.

