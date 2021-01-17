Griezmann Lashes Out After Barcelona’s Super Cup Defeat

Antoine Griezmann couldn’t hide his frustration after Barcelona were beaten 3-2 by Athletic after extra-time in the final of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.

The Frenchman scored twice in the game but saw his side beaten by an Inaki Williams goal in the 93rd minute, while Barca ended the game with 10-men after Lionel Messi was sent off late on.

Griezmann spoke to Movistar after the game and made it clear how angry he was about the defeat, as reported by Sport.

We’re pissed off, angry, annoyed… everything. Everything. When you lose a final all the feelings are bad ones. We know Marcelino’s teams work really hard, press really well. We made mistakes at dead balls and we will have to improve and work on them in the week. We didn’t defend well, we didn’t talk…when the ball goes out, someone has to shout.

Barca had looked set to lift their first trophy under Ronald Koeman when Griezmann made it 2-1 on 77 minutes. However, Oscar de Marcos equalized in the 90th minute before Williams struck a spectacular winner in extra-time.

Griezmann at the Double

The defeat ends a run of nine-games unbeaten for Barcelona and is a real blow, although Griezmann can take some confidence after continuing his recent improved form.

🔎 | FOCUS Antoine Griezmann was Barcelona's rare bright spot tonight: ⏱️ 120' played

👌 79 touches

⚽️ 2 goals

🥅 5 shots/3 on target

🔭 4/4 long balls

💨 2/2 succ. dribbles

⚔️ 5/8 duels won

🚀 3 clearances

🧲 2 interceptions

📈 8.7 SofaScore rating#SuperCopa #BarcaAthletic pic.twitter.com/qMq92zebhO — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) January 17, 2021

The Frenchman’s double means he now has four goals and three assists in his last four games for Barcelona after a run of eight matches without finding the back of the net for the Catalan giants.

Griezmann also continued his impressive goalscoring form when it comes to finals.

5 – @FCBarcelona's Antoine Griezmann 🇫🇷 has scored five goals in his last four finals in all competitions for club and country (two for Atlético vs Marseille in Europea League, one for France vs Croatia at 2018 World Cup and two against Athletic in #Supercopa 2021). Stellar. pic.twitter.com/O3wiDaqj12 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 17, 2021

Yet there’s no doubt that Griezmann’s performance was one of the few positives Koeman and Barca can take from Sunday’s defeat.

Koeman Reacts to Barcelona Defeat

Koeman spoke about his team’s loss after the final whistle and insisted that while it was disappointing to miss out on a trophy it was not a step backwards for his team, as reported by Marca.

We are sad and disappointed by the final result. We played to win. There are things that we have to improve defensively. We have to be more forceful in our area. To be closer to the opponent. I do my job, I give the best I can give I don’t think it’s a step backwards, but winning finals is convenient for you to show that you are on the right track. We need time. For many players, playing this final is an experience. We win things for the future. We did everything to win the final. We fought until the end. Everyone ended up very tired.

Barca and Koeman have little time to rest with a Copa del Rey fixture against Cornella up next on Thursday. The Barca boss is expected to rotate his team against the third-tier minnows and will need to rest some players after seeing his team go to extra-time against Real Sociedad and Athletic.

