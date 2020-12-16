Griezmann Shows Off New Look Ahead of Key Barcelona Match

Antoine Griezmann showed off a new look ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

The Frenchman was spotted in the warm-up with an interesting new hairstyle.

Wednesday’s game sees Griezmann come up against one of his former teams. The Frenchman spent five years with La Real before joining Atletico Madrid in 2014.

Grizemann heads into the match with five goals to his name this season in all competitions for Barca, although he has failed to find the back of the net in each of his last three appearances.

The World Cup winner did score against Real Sociedad for Barca last season when the two teams met in La Liga. Griezmann was on target as the sides shared a 2-2 draw at Anoeta.

Koeman Makes Two Changes

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman made two changes to his team for the clash at the Camp Nou. Center-back Clement Lenglet dropped to the bench and was replaced by Oscar Mingueza.

The 21-year-old lined up alongside Ronald Araujo in the heart of the Barca backline, while Sergino Dest continued at right-back and Jordi Alba took up his usual position on the opposite flank.

It’s a big call by Koeman with Araujo and Mingueza fairly inexperienced at the very highest level. Yet it’s not a complete surprise given Lenglet has been short of his best this season and has looked in need of a rest.

Koeman also brought 18-year-old Pedri back into his starting XI in place of Brazil international Philippe Coutinho. Pedri came off the bench last time out against Levante and produced a lively showing.

Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets continue in midfield for the Catalan giants, while youngsters Carles Alena, Riqui Puig, Inaki Pena, Konrad de la Fuente, and Francisco Trincao are all on the bench.

Miralem Pjanic, who signed from Juventus in the summer and has only made one La Liga start so far, is also on the bench again but will be hoping for some minutes and another chance to stake his claim for a starting spot.

Barcelona’s Record against Real Sociedad

Wednesday’s match-up sees Barcelona face table-toppers Real Sociedad in a crunch fixture. The visitors have only been beaten once so far this season in La Liga but do head to the Camp Nou after a run of six straight draws in all competitions.

Barcelona know a win would cut the gap to La Real to six points, and they also have two games in hand on Imanol Alguacil’s side. The Catalan giants can also take confidence from an excellent home record against Real Sociedad.

Koeman’s men head into the match after a morale-boosting 1-0 win over Levante last time out at the Camp Nou. Another victory would provide confidence that Koeman’s men can go on and challenge for the title despite a slow start to the 2020-21 campaign.

