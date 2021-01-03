Griezmann’s Strong Reaction to Being Benched by Barcelona [LOOK]

Antoine Griezmann couldn’t hide his disappointment after being left out of the Barcelona starting XI for the club’s first game of 2021.

Coach Ronald Koeman left the France international out of his starting line-up to face bottom side Huesca in La Liga on Sunday.

Griezmann was spotted rather dejectedly watching his team-mates warm-up ahead of kick-off and, rather unfortunately, standing next to the ‘Exit’ sign.

Griezmann has scored just three goals in La Liga this season and just five in all competitions for the Catalan giants in what has been another underwhelming campaign so far for the World Cup winner.

Messi Returns For Barcelona

Captain Lionel Messi was back in the starting XI for Barcelona at El Alcoraz. The Argentine missed Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Eibar after being given an extended break over the Christmas period and undergoing treatment on an ankle injury.

Ousmane Dembele was also back in the team for Barcelona after coming off the bench and equalizing last time out against Eibar. Teenager Pedri and Martin Braithwaite also started in attack for the visitors.

Barcelona also welcomed back Jordi Alba to the team for the trip to Huesca. The left-back returned after serving a one-match ban for yellow card suspension.

Alba started in his usual position on the left of defense with Sergino Dest on the opposite flank. Ronald Araujo and Clement Lenglet were named as the two center-backs as Koeman reverted to a back four after experimenting with a 3-5-2 formation in the team’s last two matches.

Koeman Talks Griezmann

Koeman spoke briefly about Griezmann in the build-up to the game in his pre-match press conference. The Dutchman was asked about the former Atletico man’s lack of goals and said the Frenchman was not the only player struggling to find the target.

The issue is not just Antoine. There are many players in our forward line who need to be more effective. We need more goals from midfielders and to be more effective from set pieces. We have to improve in every way. We are the team that has created the most chances, a minimum of six per game. We have to believe.

One player who has scored recently for Barcelona is Braithwaite. The striker was out of favor at the start of the campaign but has come into the team and scored five goals in his last 10 outings for the Catalan giants.

The Denmark international will be hoping to add to his tally against a Huesca side who head into the match bottom of the table and with just one win in La Liga all season. More goals for Braithwaite may also mean he continues in the team, while Griezmann remains on the bench.

