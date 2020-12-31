Haaland Agent Responds to Barcelona Transfer Rumors

Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Braut Haaland has been linked with a move to Barcelona this week after presidential candidate Emili Rousaud’s camp claimed they could seal a deal for the 20-year-old.

Josep Maria Minguella, who is Rousaud’s advisor, said Halaand could join the club if Rousaud is elected president on January 24. He told AS, “We know all the conditions and if we win, the following day I will call Mino Raiola and we will accept those conditions. I have already advised him of that.”

Yet the striker’s agent has been quick to respond to the speculation. Mino Raiola told German television channel Sport1 that he has not even been in touch with Rousaud.

Mino Raiola to @Sport1 @berger_pj about Haaland set to join Barcelona if Rousaud will be elected: “Fake news! I’ve never talked to any presidential candidate of Barcelona regarding Haaland and I won’t do. If there will be a new president elected in January, he can call me”. 🚫 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 31, 2020

Haaland won the 2020 Golden Boy Award in December, given to the best under-21 player playing in Europe’s top leagues, for his phenomenal performances for Dortmund.

The striker moved to the club in December 2019 after starring for Red Bull Salzburg and went on to score 16 goals in 18 appearances for the Bundesliga side in 2020 in all competitions.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Presidential Candidates Make Big Promises

Rousaud is not the only presidential candidate making big promises ahead of the January elections. Joan Laporta, who is aiming to become Barca president for a second time, feels he can convince Lionel Messi to stay at the club if he wins.

Messi asked to leave last summer and is out of contract at the end of the season, but Laporta told AS that he thinks the captain can be convinced to extend his stay at the Camp Nou.

They are two things that are the result of poor management. The situation has worsened with Covid, but mismanagement is part of and is the origin of this consequence; having Leo like this The two things are reversible. The situation of the club is reversible and the Leo issue, I hope too. I think the most important thing is that Leo said he will wait for a new president to decide and, therefore, he would be willing to listen to Barca’s proposal. They told me they would wait until the end of the season. I like to stay with the positive and I think that is very positive.

Elsewhere, Victor Font, another of the the leading candidates in the race for the presidency, has released details on how he wants the club’s hierarchy to look if he is elected.

Font’s chart shows former captain Xavi as the team’s general manager and Jordi Cruyff, son of club legend Johan Cruyff, as the sporting director.

Thoughts on Victor Font's organizational chart? pic.twitter.com/XeoEU0vAri — Luis Mazariegos (@luism8989) December 30, 2020

The next president will have plenty of key issues to deal with after taking office at the end of next month, particularly the future of Messi and the club’s transfer strategy going forwards

Barca endured a traumatic year on and off the pitch in 2020, ending last season empty-handed and with doubts over whether Messi will continue, and fans will be hoping a new president can get the club back on track after a testing time.

READ NEXT: Barcelona’s Ansu Fati Offers Positive Injury Update [WATCH]