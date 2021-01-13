Erling Haaland’s Agent Has Barcelona Transfer Plan: Report

Erling Braut Haaland is already one of Europe’s hottest properties which means talk of a move to one of the continent’s top clubs, including Barcelona, is a regular occurrence.

According to Catalunya Radio journalist Oriol Domenech, the striker’s agent, Mino Raiola, is already making plans for his future and would like to see the 20-year-old head to the Camp Nou,

Haaland only joined Dortmund in the winter of 2019, on a deal that runs until 2024, but could be set for a summer exit. Domenech reports that Raiola will do his best to secure a move to Barcelona and wants to re-establish a good relationship with the club.

Barcelona Want a New No. 9

Of course, it’s no secret that Barcelona want a new No. 9. The club allowed Luis Suarez to leave in the summer for Atletico Madrid but did not sign a replacement for the Uruguay international.

Denmark international Martin Braithwaite was handed the No. 9 shirt for the 2020-21 season but is by no means a regular in the starting XI and has only managed five goals so far this season in all competitions.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman reiterated his desire for the club to bring in a new attacker after watching his team labor to a 1-0 win over bottom side Huesca in their first match of 2021, as reported by Sport.

There’s no need to repeat what we said at the start of the season, that we need someone up front to have more competition, more goals and more efficiency, but it depends on a lot of things.

The transfer window is now open until the end of the month but Barcelona may wait until the summer to do business. The club will hold presidential elections on January 24 and would have to sell players before bringing in any new stars, according to Goal‘s Ruben Uria.

Haaland Starring at Dortmund

Meanwhile, Haaland continues to do the business for Dortmund in front of goal. The striker banged in 16 goals in 18 appearances last season after securing his move from Red Bull Salzburg.

The striker has continued his prolific form in the current campaign. Haaland has 12 goals in 10 Bundesliga games and has also netted six goals in just four Champions League appearances.

Haaland also picked up the Golden Boy Award in December after his stunning campaign in 2020. The trophy is awarded to the best Under-21 footballer playing in Europe’s top five leagues.

There’s no doubt that if Haaland were to leave Dortmund he would not lack for offers from around Europe which could spell bad news for cash-strapped Barcelona if a bidding war were to ensue.

Barcelona’s rivals Real Madrid and Premier League giants Manchester United and Manchester City have all been linked with a move for Haaland, andi f the striker can continue his prolific form with Dortmund then his list of admirers will only grow longer.

