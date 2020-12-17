Barcelona Offer Positive Update On Dembele Fitness

Ousmane Dembele is closing in on a return to action for Barcelona following his latest injury setback. The French forward is currently sidelined after picking up a hamstring problem in Barcelona’s shock 2-1 La Liga defeat to Cadiz.

Barcelona offered an update on the 23-year-old’s fitness on Thursday, showing the 23-year-old back in action at the training ground as he steps up his recovery.

Dembele will not be fit in time for Saturday’s clash against Valencia but could be in contention for Barca’s final pre-Christmas fixture at Real Valladolid on December 22, according to Javier Miguel at AS.

The forward is expected to return to full training in the coming days, although Barca are unwilling to take any risks with the 23-year-old in case he suffers a relapse. If he does miss the trip to Valladolid then Dembele is expected to be fit to face Eibar at the Camp Nou on December 29.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Barcelona’s Injury Problems Easing

News that Dembele is closing in on a return to full fitness will be a further boost to Barcelona who have welcomed defenders Ronald Araujo and Samuel Umtiti back into the squad after injury.

Araujo’s return has helped make up for the loss of Gerard Pique who is sidelined with a knee problem and not expected to return until March 2021. The Uruguay international now looks set for a regular place in the starting XI while Pique is out.

Umtiti also offers coach Ronald Koeman another option in defense, although question marks remain over the Frenchman’s long-term fitness. The 27-year-old has endured recurring knee issues since helping Les Bleus lift the 2018 World Cup.

The duo’s return to full fitness means that Barca are only without Pique, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati, and Dembele currently due to injury.

Barcelona On The Up?

Not only are Barca’s injury problems easing but the team is also on the up in La Liga. Koeman’s men have enjoyed wins over Levante and Real Sociedad in their last two outings which has propelled them into fifth place in the table despite a poor start to 2020-21.

The results have brought renewed optimism that the Catalan giants could still fight for the title this season. Koeman told reporters before his team’s 2-1 win over Real Sociedad on Wednesday that his team are still in contention.

Of course we can win (the title). If we improve and we have more confidence and we improve our effectiveness (in front of goal), there’s a chance.There are still lots of games left remaining. We know our situation in the league.

The return of Dembele could certainly help boost the Barca attack. The loss of the Frenchman and Fati has left Koeman short of options out wide. Francisco Trincao is available but is in his first season at the club and has yet to make an impact.

Meanwhile, Dembele had been in good form before his most recent lay-off, particularly in the Champions League where he has come up with three goals and two assists in just four appearances for the Catalan giants.

READ NEXT: Messi Reacts to Barcelona’s Win Over Real Sociedad [LOOK]