Messi Reacts to Barcelona’s Win Over Real Sociedad [LOOK]

Lionel Messi produced a telling response to Barcelona’s key La Liga win over Real Sociedad on Wednesday at the Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants have seen their team spirit questioned since Saturday’s 1-0 win over Levante. Messi took to Instagram after the win with a powerful photo of the players celebrating during the match that speaks volumes.

Striker Martin Braithwaite also hailed his side’s team’s spirit after the victory with a post on Twitter.

Great team spirit. Onto the next one 💪🏾🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/fPKz6PGkjT — Martin Braithwaite (@MartinBraith) December 16, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Barca’s Team Spirit Questioned

Messi’s post comes after much speculation about the team spirit between the players and suggestions of a lack of unity at Barcelona. Sport reported that Levante players were bemused by their opponents after going down 1-0 at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

A “source” told the Spanish newspaper, “on the pitch, they didn’t even speak among themselves. Just the minimum at set plays and that was it. After the game, in the tunnel, you didn’t hear a single thing. Not even a word of satisfaction for having beat us.”

Coach Ronald Koeman was asked about the atmosphere in the locker room ahead of the fixture in his pre-match press conference and insisted there were no problems.

I have not spent much time with them but from what I have seen in training and on match days, the atmosphere is good. There’s no problem between the players. On Monday they had the Christmas party and the atmosphere was great, there was a lot of noise.

Barcelona’s attitude could not be questioned as they came from behind for the first time under Ronald Koeman to beat Real Sociedad. Wednesday’s win propels the team into fifth place in the table and knocks La Real off top spot.

Messi Hits New Landmark

Wednesday’s win also saw Messi hit another landmark in his extraordinary career. The 33-year-old has now tasted victory at the Camp Nou in Barcelona colors in 300 matches.

The 👑 has conquered his 300th W at Camp Nou! pic.twitter.com/bvrgWO5tvU — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 16, 2020

The Argentina international is also closing in yet another record. He remains one goal shy of equaling Brazil legend Pele’s world record of goals for a single club. Messi is on 642 goals and will own the record outright with two more strikes.

The Barcelona captain has a good chance of hitting the record before the end of the year. Barca play Valencia and Real Valladolid in La Liga before Christmas, and their final fixture of 2021 is at home to Eibar on December 29.

Messi will have fond memories of his last fixture against Eibar. The captain scored four goals in a 5-0 win the last time the two sides met in La Liga at the Camp Nou back in February.

READ NEXT: Griezmann Shows Off New Look Ahead of Key Barcelona Match