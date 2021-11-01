Barcelona Handed Quadruple Fitness Boost For Crunch UCL Clash

Barcelona have been handed a quadruple fitness boost ahead of their crunch Champions League group-stage fixture against Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday, November 2.

Interim coach Sergi Barjuan has been able to recall fit-again stars Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele, and Ronald Araujo to his squad for the trip to Ukraine for what is a key game for the Catalan giants.

The quartet are part of a 23-man squad for the encounter, although Barcelona are still without Gerard Pique, Pedri, Martin Braithwaite, and Sergi Roberto who remain on the injured list.

The news will be a huge boost with Barca still having plenty of work to do to qualify for the knockout stages of Europe’s top competition. The Catalans giants head into the match in third place in Group E after three games, one point behind Benfica in second place.

Barcelona Coach Talks Dembele Return

The return of Dembele to the squad is a real boost for Barcelona. The Frenchman hasn’t managed a single minute yet in 2021-22 after undergoing surgery on a knee injury back in June 2021.

It seems unlikely Dembele will start the game after such a long spell on the sidelines, but interim coach Sergi Barjuan told a pre-match press conference he needs minutes, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“Recovering players is important for the competition, it is a motivation for everyone. It is important that they have minutes,” he said. “For the group it is good and we have to take advantage of them giving us everything they have to give us joy. Dembélé has been away from the pitch for a long time and it is appreciated that he wants to be there to help the team.”

Defender Eric Garcia also took part in the news conference and highlighted the importance of having Dembele and teenage striker Ansu Fati back in the squad for Tuesday’s match.

He explained, “They are game-changing players up front, they are very important for us. That they are back with us is very important news.”

Garcia Hoping For Rare Clean Sheet

Garcia also spoke about the need to keep a clean sheet against Dynamo Kiev. Barca have struggled defensively this season both in La Liga and in the Champions League, as highlighted by total Barca.

Benfica: First shot on target: Goal

Atleti: First shot on target: Goal

Valencia: First shot on target: Goal

Madrid: First shot on target: Goal

Rayo: First shot on target: Goal We just can't do this. — total Barça (@totalBarca) October 27, 2021

The young center-back is expected to start in Ukraine alongside Clement Lenglet, with Pique out injured and Araujo only just back from injury, and said the players are well aware of the need to improve.

“Keeping a clean sheet is important,” he said. “We are all aware that we must improve in many aspects. We must all help on offense and defense. We are working and we are going to improve.”

Victory for Barcelona against Dynamo Kiev would put the team on six points with two games remaining and offer hope of qualification. The Catalans finish their group-stage campaign at home to Benfica before traveling to Bayern Munich on the final matchday.

