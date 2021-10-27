Barcelona Fans Offered Exciting Xavi Update After Rayo Defeat

Barcelona fans have been offered an exciting update regarding Xavi Hernandez’s future after Wednesday night’s disappointing 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

The team’s latest loss is certain to bring renewed pressure on Ronald Koeman with Barca down in ninth place in the table in Spain and having lost three of their last four league outings.

Xavi is regularly linked with a return to the Camp Nou and journalist Julio Maldonado has offered Cope an update. He explained, “I know that Xavi is waiting for Laporta’s call. He is determined to come.”

The Barcelona legend has openly admitted he has turned down approaches from Barcelona in the past because it was not the right time. However, the former midfielder, who is currently in charge of Qatari side Al Sadd, seems to have since softened his stance.

Xavi told reporters in June 2021 he now feels “ready” to take charge of his former club, as reported by ESPN. He went a step further at the start of October when he told TVE that he’s open to offers, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

He explained, “Any offer that arrives will be valued and decided. I don’t know what will happen in the future, but I am open to all possibilities.”

Koeman’s contract at Barcelona runs until the end of the season and he has been backed recently by president Joan Laporta. However, it remains to be seen how long it will take before Laporta’s patience runs out.

Xavi Celebrating Another Title

There’s no doubt that appointing Xavi would be a popular move by Laporta. The midfielder enjoyed a phenomenal playing career with the Catalan giants and is already achieving success in his first coaching role in Qatar.

Xavi has only been in charge since 2019 but has just picked up the seventh title of his managerial career with Al-Sadd, beating Al Rayyan to win the Amir Cup on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

The former Barcelona star also has his team playing the sort of attractive, attacking football that would go down well at the Camp Nou, as shown by ESPN.

Koeman Reacts To Latest Defeat

Meanwhile, Ronald Koeman has offered his thoughts on Barcelona’s latest defeat and told a post-match press conference his team had not deserved to leave to Rayo Vallecano, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“We played very well after the first 15 minutes,” he said. “They came out very strong, they put a lot of pressure on us, but then we got into the game, we were superior and we had the best chances. Six or seven in the second half, but we didn’t score. I can’t say more.”

Koeman saw players such as Sergino Dest, Sergio Aguero, and Gavi all miss chances, while Memphis Depay saw a penalty saved by Rayo goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski in the second half.

Barca’s struggles in front of goal are a recurring theme so far this season. The team have now failed to score in their last three away matches, a run that will not inspire confidence Koeman is the right man to turn things around at the Camp Nou.

