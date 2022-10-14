‘He Has Phenomenal Quality’ -Ter Stegen Hails Barcelona New Boy

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has hailed summer signing Robert Lewandowski ahead of Sunday’s crunch Clasico clash in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Lewandowski heads to the Spanish capital in good form. The striker has netted 14 times already for Barcelona this season in all competitions, and Ter Stegen told ESPN that he’s been impressed with his quality.

“Obviously, it’s better to have him on your team than to play against. he gives us a lot. Especially in the moments of the game when we need a striker who can hold the ball, and win the ball high when they put pressure on us,” he said. “But also when we are attacking you can notice when he is on the field. Also for the other players who are defending him, this helps us a lot, he opens up a lot of space for others. He has phenomenal quality in front of goal.”

Lewandowski leads the goalscoring charts in La Liga after eight games. The Poland international has nine goals from eight games and is three clear of nearest challengers Borja Iglesias and Joselu.

Lewandowski Talks El Clasico

The Barcelona striker has made it clear he’s relishing the prospect of his first competitive Clasico. Lewandowski told Movistar that Sunday’s game will be a huge challenge for his team, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“After a bad game you have to face reality in the best possible way, show that you can play good football and win,” he said. “It’s a bit of a difficult moment but we know we have the chance of the Clásico, to go out there to win the game, show that we are going for LaLiga, that we cab play good football. We have the opportunity to change our mentality and that of our fans. It’s a huge challenge.”

Real Madrid have enjoyed the better of the famous fixture in recent seasons in La Liga but Barca did win 1-0 in pre-season and enjoyed a superb 4-0 victory on their last visit to the Bernabeu.

Barcelona To Wear Different Shirt

Barcelona are set to wear a slightly different shirt for El Clasico. The Catalans will wear their traditional blaugrana strip with a change of sponsor on the front. Drake’s logo will replace Spotify’s on the front of the kit to celebrate the artist becoming the first to surpass 50 billion streams on the platform.

The Catalans confirmed in a statement the aim is “to bring football and music together in order to connect with new audiences around the world.” Barca also revealed more artists could follow in Drake’s footsteps as, “this type of exchange on the front of the jersey is scheduled to happen more as the season progresses.”

Barcelona will be hoping to taste victory in the new shirt. The Catalans come from a disappointing midweek result in the Champions League but are yet to taste defeat in the Spanish top flight.

Meanwhile, Ter Stegen is on his longest run without conceding a goal in La Liga in his Barcelona career. The Germany international has not been beaten since the win over Real Sociedad back in August.

