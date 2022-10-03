‘He’s a Perfect Wild Card’ – Xavi Backs Barcelona Man After Criticism

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has previewed his team’s next Champions League match against Inter at the San Siro on Tuesday, October 4 and has hinted at a start for Sergi Roberto.

The versatile 30-year-old is fit again after an Achilles injury and could have a role to play in the match as Barca are without Jules Kounde, Hector Bellerin, Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay due to injury.

Xavi spoke about Roberto at his pre-match press conference and was full of praise for the La Masia graduate who has frequently come in for criticism from fans in recent seasons, as reported by Diario AS.

“I was clear that he would help us because he is a perfect wild card,” he told reporters. “He gives us confidence despite the criticism he has had. The coaches appreciate him very much. For me he is a guarantee. We have to take advantage of him.”

Roberto could play at right-back for the Catalan giants who are short of options in the position due to their injury situation. Teenage left-back Alejandro Balde filled in on the right last time out in the win over Real Mallorca.

Xavi Talks Inter Test

Xavi also opened up about his team’s chances against Inter. Barcelona head into the match after moving to the top of La Liga and face an Inter side beaten by Roma last time out in the league.

The Barcelona boss has played down talk of his team being favorites for the match and made it clear how hard he feels their Champions League group-stage draw has been.

I’ve played a lot of games where we were favorites and we’ve stumbled. Inter is a strong rival,” he added. “I insist. We have the worst group in the Champions League. We already lost to Bayern. Tomorrow we will try to be more effective. Play the same way as in Munich but get the result.”

Barcelona were beaten 2-0 by Bayern last time out in the competition, while Inter won 2-0 at Viktoria Plzen. Both teams have three points from their first two games.

Manager Already Knows His Team

Xavi may be without several key players for Tuesday’s match but revealed he already knows his starting XI for the game. The Barcelona boss did not want to share his line-up but knows how he wants his team to set up.

“I have it in my head. We are clear that we want to dominate and play in the opposite half, ” he said. “This is a major rival. It is a match, not crucial or definitive but very important for the future of the group.”

Barca now play Inter home and away in the Champions League and the results of both games are likely to play a major role in deciding which team progresses to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Bundesliga champions Bayern will be favorites to clinch top spot, leaving Barcelona and Inter to battle it out for the second qualifying place. The team that finishes third in the group will drop out and face a qualifier to reach the last 16 of the Europa League.

