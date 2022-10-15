‘He’s Still Important’ – Xavi Responds to Criticism of Barcelona Midfielder

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has backed captain Sergio Busquets after the veteran midfielder came in for criticism in the wake of the team’s 3-3 draw to Inter in the Champions League.

Busquets made an error which led to Inter’s second goal which prompted some sections of the Barcelona support to suggest it might be time for the 34-year-old to move aside.

Xavi was asked about Busquets at a pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Clasico clash at the Santiago Bernabeu and insisted the veteran remains a key player for the Catalans.

“He is important for us. The other day we lost shape and he suffered, but he’s still an important player for the team,” he said. “Untouchable? Barcelona players always have to be ready to play. That goes for the captains, the youngsters, the signings… everyone.”

Busquets has been a virtual ever-present this season once again for Barcelona and is expected to start against Real Madrid. However, Frenkie de Jong is also pushing hard for a start which means Xavi’s teamsheet will make for interesting reading.

Xavi Talks Barcelona Captains

Gerard Pique was also criticized after the draw against Inter and was guilty of a poor mistake that led to the visitors’ equalizer. Xavi was asked if it’s possible that all four captains may not start against Real Madrid but said only he will do what’s best for the team.

“I don’t look at whether the captains are playing or not, what’s important is the team. Everyone is important, I have said it many times, everyone has to be ready,” he added. “When there is disappointment at this club, there is criticism. It’s how it is. I don’t know if it is fair or not, but we cannot stop and think about that. We drew a game we should not have and it’s normal that there will be criticism. That’s the demand at this club. We have to focus on our job, ignore the noise and remain united.”

Pique is expected to drop out of the starting line-up, particularly as Jules Kounde has been passed fit and is expected to partner Eric Garcia at center-back for the match.

Yet there are also doubts whether Barcelona’s two other captains, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto, will feature. Alejandro Balde has been preferred to Alba at left-back this season and can also feature on the opposite flank if needed.

Xavi ‘Understands’ Criticism

Xavi also came in for criticism after seeing Barcelona’s hopes of making it through to the last 16 of the Champions League suffer a major blow. The Barca coach says he understand why the knives are out but feels the team are heading in the right direction.

“I understand it, I know where I am. At the end of the day, we slipped up [vs. Inter] when we could not slip up. If there’s one thing I have it’s empathy and I understand the fans are sad and disappointed. I am as well,” he said. “We didn’t do enough to win but we have to be positive and turn the situation around. We can do it. When I don’t think that’s possible, I will tell you, but seeing the squad, the signings… It’s early to draw conclusions even if we are failing in Europe.”

Xavi and his players will face even more criticism if they fail to get a positive result at Real Madrid. Yet the mood around the club will change dramatically should Barca win and move three points clear of their bitter rivals.

