‘He’s a Guarantee’ – Xavi Backs Under-Fire Barcelona Defender

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has backed center-back Eric Garcia who has come in for plenty of criticism since returning to the club from Premier League side Manchester City.

Garcia was in the spotlight again during Barcelona’s defeat last time out in El Clasico. Barca were 2-1 down but pushing for an equalizer late on when the Spain international conceded a penalty for a foul on Rodrygo.

The Brazilian promptly converted the spot-kick to seal a 3-1 win for Los Blancos and move Carlo Ancelotti’s side above Barcelona and three points clear at the top of the table in Spain.

Xavi was asked about criticism of Garcia at a pre-match press conference ahead of his team’s clash against Villarreal and made it clear he has full confidence in the 21-year-old, as reported by Diario AS.

“We highly value all the players, but especially Eric,” he said. “There are always mistakes and our central defenders are very exposed, but for me he [Eric] is a guarantee. He is very professional, he trains very well. We all have to improve, but I really appreciate Eric.”

Xavi Admits He Could Replaced

Barcelona head into Thursday’s match against Villarreal after a tough week that has brought defeats to Inter and Real Madrid. The Catalans now look set for an early Champions League exit and are having to play catch-up in La Liga.

Xavi admits that if results do not improve he is well aware that changes will be made at the club and that he could be replaced as manager.

“I think we have made a team to win titles. I am excited, people encourage me, I have so many messages on my mobile that it seems that a relative has died,” he explained. “The transition was the middle of last season. If we don’t make it, the president has already said, there will be consequences, especially for me. I’m here to solve problems and if we don’t win, another coach will come.”

Villarreal will provide a strong challenge too. Unai Emery’s side have the best defensive record in La Liga so far in the current campaign and won 2-0 at the Camp Nou last season.

How Can Barcelona Improve?

Xavi will have to lift his players after a tough couple of results and was asked how his team can get out of the current negative dynamic they are experiencing.

“With rhythm, intensity, good feelings, winning, training well, being positive,” he answered. “Playing a great game. And get the three points. This is the way to change the dynamic. It’s up to us now.”

Barcelona’s defeat to Real Madrid was the team’s first in La Liga this season but there’s no doubt the pressure will be on the Catalans against Villarreal. Failure to secure the three points would add to the current scrutiny on Xavi and increase the sense of doom and gloom surrounding the Camp Nou in the wake of the Clasico loss.

