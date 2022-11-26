‘I Hope He Joins’ – Xavi Confirms Barcelona Want Brazilian Wonderkid

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has confirmed the Catalan giants are interested in Brazilian wonderkid Endrick and have spoken to the 16-year-old about a future move to the Camp Nou.

Endrick is one of the hottest young talents on the planet currently and has reportedly attracted interest from a host of top European clubs such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Xavi told ESPN that he has already chatted with the youngster and explained the team he is trying to build at Barcelona after taking charge of the club in November 2021.

“We have been speaking with his father and also directly with the player. I explained the project we have in Barcelona. We want talent and he is a talent, capable of making a difference,” he said. “He has the goal, he has the dribble, he has a brutal ability to make the difference. He is a player from the present, who is already playing in the Brazilian league, and also for the future.”

The Barcelona boss says the decision on where Endrick will play his football in the future is now down to the teenager but stressed that he’s the type of player he’d love to have at the Camp Nou.

“He’s the type of player we need. He already knows the project we have at Barcelona and we are talking,” he added. “We hope he becomes our player. It depends on him. It always depends on the player. Usually, a player will end up playing where he wants to play. So it’s a very personal decision by Endrick.”

Xavi Turned Down Brazil Job

Xavi also told ESPN about how he turned down the chance to work as assistant coach to Tite with the Brazil team. The move would have also seen him take over the job when the 61-year-old steps down from his post after the 2022 World Cup.

“It was an opportunity through the president of the CBF. They went to Qatar and talked to me so that I could be part of Tite’s staff. But I wanted to be a coach, not an assistant. My desire was to be a coach,” he said. “It would be a tremendous opportunity, make history and be the first European to work in the Brazilian national team. But, at that moment, it did not happen. I was clear that I wanted to be coach of Barcelona, ​​which was my dream, and here I am.”

Xavi was also asked if he could potentially take the job in the future and refused to rule out the possibility of becoming Brazil boss.

“You never know. It would be a spectacular opportunity, but my intention was to take over Barcelona,” he added. “You never know about the future, I’m working hard and you can’t rule anything out.”

Barcelon are the current favorites to win the 2022 World Cup and opened up their group campaign with a 2-0 win over Serbia.

