‘I’ll Be the First To Go’ – Barcelona Veteran Makes Promise

Barcelona veteran Jordi Alba has insisted he will have absolutely no problem walking away from the Camp Nou if he is deemed surplus to requirements at the club.

The Catalans have already waved goodbye to Gerard Pique this season, with the 35-year-old opting to call time on his Barcelona career midway through the 2022-23 campaign.

There has been speculation that Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets could follow Pique out of the exit door, and the left-back has told Cadena SER he’ll be happy to leave if he thinks he can no longer help the club.

“I have always trusted myself and I know what I can give. When I am not there to play for Barcelona, ​​I will be the first to leave. I have improved a lot compared to when I arrived,” he said. “Many things were told about my decision at the club, but I decided to stay. My intention is to stay until the end of my contract because I think I can help, when I don’t I’ll be the first to go.”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Pique’s Exit Surprised Alba

Alba also opened up on Pique’s shock exit and admitted he was surprised not by the defender’s decision to hang up his boots but the timing of his announcement.

“I knew Piqué’s idea, but not the moment. I was very surprised. He did it well, since nobody found out and he did it when he wanted,” he explained. “It’s a very personal decision and I think it’s good. He has earned the respect of everyone and he decided so, it was a nice farewell.”

Pique received an emotional send off at the Camp Nou in his final Camp Nou game as a Barcelona player in a 2-0 win over Almeria. The defender was in the squad for Barca’s next match against Osasuna but was named on the bench and sent off at half-time without playing a single minute.

Alba Talks Xavi

Alba may be determined to see out his Barcelona contract but will have to convince Xavi of his worth. The manager has shown already this season he’s not afraid to bench Alba in favor of youngster Alejandro Balde.

Alba played alongside Xavi before he moved into coaching and says the duo have a different relationship now. The defender also thinks the boss does have Barca heading in the right direction after a couple of difficult seasons.

“I’m very good with Xavi, although it’s a different relationship from what we had before because now he’s my coach. The idea of ​​the game is very good and we’re on the right track,” he added. “Before we had many very special players who didn’t lose the ball, and now the teams are physically better and it costs more to maintain possession. We won against Osasuna without having the ball. We’re not always going to win with the ball and play beautifully, let’s be clear.”

The Barcelona defender is currently at the World Cup with Spain and preparing for an opening match against Costa Rica on Wednesday, November 23.

READ NEXT: Xavi Tells Barcelona To Sign €20 Million ‘Little Boss’: Report