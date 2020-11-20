Barcelona Boss Koeman Demands More Respect for Lionel Messi

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman spoke about Lionel Messi ahead of Saturday’s La Liga fixture against Atletico Madrid and believes his captain needs to be shown more respect.

The Argentina international made waves on Wednesday when he was met by reporters at Barcelona airport after returning from international duty and was asked about criticism from Antoine Griezmann’s former adviser.

Messi’s responded by saying he was “tired of always being the problem at Barcelona” which has fuelled fresh speculation over his future. Koeman was asked about the incident in his pre-match press conference on Friday and offered his verdict on Messi.

On the one hand I understand Leo is a bit annoyed. I think we need to respect people like Leo Messi much more. After such a long journey, to ask him things about Antoine shows a lack of respect. It’s an attempt from the media to create controversy. I have not seen any problem between Leo and Antoine.

Koeman was then asked if he could see Messi leaving Barcelona and answered bluntly, “no and I won’t say any more about it.”

Messi and Griezmann are both expected to start Saturday’s match against Atletico Madrid. The two players have been away on international duty for the last two weeks and only trained together for the first time again on Friday morning.

Koeman Hopes Messi Will Stay

The Barcelona boss also defended Messi’s comments and said that if he had been in the same situation as the Argentine after a long flight home he might have come out with something similar.

First of all, I need to defend Leo because if something like that happened to me after a 15-hour trip and then you have to wait an hour, then you go outside and there’s lots of press asking those types of questions? I will be dangerous too. And the rest? I hope he stays at Barcelona. I think it’s unbelievable what he’s done for this club, but he’s the one who knows and makes the decisions.

Messi’s contract expires at the end of the season, meaning he will be able to walk away from the club for free if Barca can’t convince him to renew before then. Koeman made it clear he wants the 33-year-old to remain at the Camp Nou.

Messi still has a contract, it’s Leo’s future. I hope his future is with Barca and for me, it has to be here. But I’m not the person who has to try to keep him. No one knows what will happen with Messi’s future.

Messi to Manchester City?

Manchester City tried to sign Messi in the summer and are “determined” to try againafter manager Pep Guardiola signed a new two-year extension at the Etihad Stadium this week, according to the Mirror‘s David McDonnell.

Guardiola and Messi enjoyed phenomenal success together at Barcelona from 2008-2012, but the City boss has once again insisted he wants Messi to stay at the Camp Nou.

Guardiola on Messi: "Messi is a player from Barcelona, if you ask me my opinion I have a huge gratitude for what Barcelona has done for me, what I want is for him to finish his career there." #mcfc — Tyrone Marshall (@TyMarshall_MEN) November 20, 2020

Messi’s future remains unclear but much may depend on what happens at Barcelona between now and the end of the season. The club will hold presidential elections in January which is also likely to impact the forward’s thinking.

