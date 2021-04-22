Koeman Has Touchline Meltdown At Barcelona Defender [WATCH]

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman could not hide his frustration with his team in the second half of Thursday’s 5-2 La Liga win over Getafe at the Camp Nou.

The Dutch coach was spotted raging at defender Oscar Mingueza shortly before hauling the 21-year-old off and replacing him with Samuel Umtiti for the final 15 minutes of the match.

Això ha passat abans que Mingueza fos substituït: 😡 Bronca descomuncal de Koeman a Mingueza “JUGAMOS CON 3!” 👉 Mingueza s’havia incorporat en una jugada d’atac quan era el tercer central pic.twitter.com/htVdGtMkKm — Marc Marbà Prats (@marcmarba) April 22, 2021

Koeman’s anger appeared to stem from the fact that Mingueza had joined in an attacking play. The Barcelona boss had already seen his side give away two careless goals in the match to set up a nervy finish.

Mingueza was consoled by substitute Riqui Puig as he walked around the pitch and back to the bench but got little response from Koeman when he approached his coach.

Riqui Puig apoya a Mingueza mientras Koeman se enoja con el defensor 👀 pic.twitter.com/81dBn6n8fE — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) April 22, 2021

Clement Lenglet conceded an own goal in the first half, while substitute Ronald Araujo gave away a penalty for a clumsy foul after the break. Barca finally made the game safe with minutes remaining when Araujo headed home a Messi corner to make it 4-2.

Antoine Griezmann then added a fifth in stoppage time from the penalty spot after being fouled by Sofian Chakla. Messi usually takes Barca’s penalties, and was on a hat-trick, but still opted to let Griezmann take the kick and grab a goal.

Fans React To Koeman vs Mingueza

Barca fans were left bemused by Koeman’s reaction to Mingueza. The youngster has broken into the first team this season and impressed despite his lack of top-level experience.

Koeman’s gesture with Mingueza is impossible to understand when the kid was playing well. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) April 22, 2021

This feels an egotistical move from Koeman. 'I'm the boss of you' vibes — Rik Sharma (@riksharma_) April 22, 2021

Why was Koeman so angry with Mingueza?! — TalkFCB © (@talkfcb_) April 22, 2021

I appreciate Koeman for demanding his players to be focused, however he overreacted by refusing to shake hands with Oscar, but I assume they'll talk it through and it'll be a lesson for Mingueza too – he's been the team's best performing defender in 2021, in my opinion… — Parker (@Robertonical) April 22, 2021

Very disappointed in Koeman for being angry at Mingueza like that. And then taking him off without any reason other than to prove his point or whatever?? Nah miss me with that bs — 𝐧𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐚🌹 Ψ 72 (@nadia_gfx) April 22, 2021

Koeman insisted after the match he had not replaced Mingueza because he was angry with the youngster but because he wanted to tweak his formation.

Koeman: Maybe my posture with Mingueza was a little exaggerated because he's having a great season. But the youngsters have to learn not to switch off. The change not due to my anger, though, was to have Frenkie on right & give Umtiti minutes — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) April 22, 2021

Mingueza has even become a regular in 2020-21 and looks a great fit on the right of Koeman new-look three-man central defense. It would be no surprise to see the youngster officially promoted to the first team squad for next season.

Thursday’s win sees Barca leapfrog Sevilla in La Liga and move into third place in the table. Koeman’s side is two points behind Real Madrid in second but have played a game less than Los Blancos.

The victory also means the title remains in Barca’s hands. If they win their final seven games of the season, including a visit from Atletico Madrid next month, they will be crowned champions.

Araujo Talks Barca Win

Araujo faced reporters after the match and offered his thoughts on an important win for the Catalans. The Uruguay international admitted he needs to improve after giving Getafe hope of a comeback by conceding a penalty, as reported by Marca.

“The penalty was a shame. You have to be more focused there. I’m happy with the goal and the result,” he said. “We suffered a little in the second half. We could be more comfortable. What remains are finals and each opponent will give their best.”

The 22-year-old also spoke about his goal and admitted he has discussed with Messi where he wants the ball from set-pieces. He added, “The truth is that I do talk to Messi about the corners, that he attack that area. I have height to help the team and I wanted to do it. I have already scored two goals.”

It’s an important win for Barcelona and puts the team in good shape ahead of another crunch match on Sunday against Villarreal. The Yellow Submarine had been in great form in 2021 but suffered a surprise defeat to Alaves on Wednesday.

