Laporta Reveals What Dembele Told Him About His Barcelona Future

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has offered an update on French forward Ousmane Dembele and has revealed what the French forward has told him about his future at the club.

Dembele is out of contract in 2022 and yet to agree a new extension. However, Laporta says the 24-year-old has already made it clear he wants to stay at the Camp Nou, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“The relationship with Ousmane is very good. He feels loved in the club and that is why we proposed the renewal,” he said. “The number has been changed, he likes the ‘7’ and he has told me personally that he really wants to play again and defend the Barça shirt.”

Laporta also revealed that a meeting has been arranged to discuss a contract extension with Dembele’s agent. He added, “This morning our football director, Mateu Alemany, told me that a meeting with Sissoko , the player’s representative, is already scheduled to discuss the extension of the contract for the French international winger, which expires in 2022.”

Dembele is yet to feature for Barcelona this season due to injury. The forward underwent surgery in June after suffering a knee injury playing for France at Euro 2020 and was ruled out for four months.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Dembele Due Back In November

Barcelona supporters will therefore have to wait a while longer to see Dembele back in action. The Frenchman is not expected to make his first-team return until early November, according to Javi Miguel at Diario AS.

Dembele’s latest injury was real setback after the forward managed to feature regularly last season for Barcelona and force his way back into the France team under coach Didier Deschamps.

Barcelona coach is certainly looking forward to having Dembele available once again. He told Diario AS that the former Borussia Dortmund star remains a key part of his squad.

“Dembélé? First, that he renew his contract, because it is his last year and for the club it is important that he renew,” he said. “Dembélé is a very, very good player if he is physically well. When he recovers he will be a vital footballer.”

Barcelona To Renew Key Quartet

Dembele is not the only player in line for a new contract at Barcelona. The Catalan giants reportedly want to secure the futures of a host of young players at the Camp Nou.

Ansu Fati, Pedri, and Ronald Araujo are also in line for contract extensions, according to Marca. The report adds that Barca views the quartet as the “future of the club” and are determined to keep hold of all four players.

Yet Dembele could be the first to renew until 2025, particularly as Barca wants to avoid the risk of losing him for free next summer. The Frenchman’s time at the Camp Nou has been blighted by injury, but the club’s hireracy “still feel he can show his quality if he stays fit.”

The forward has already been entrusted with the No. 7 shirt for the 2021-22 campaign. Dembele has inherited the number from Antoine Griezmann, while 18-year-old new arrival Yusuf Demir will take over the No. 11 from Dembele.

READ NEXT: Barca’s New UCL Jersey Revealed Ahead Of Bayern Clash [LOOK]